Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know
Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

Realme also posted an image of the Realme 7 5G, which confirms the smartphone will pack a punch hole display and feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme has confirmed that it will be holding an online launch event for the Realme 7 5G on November 19. “Tune into the realme UK Livestream launch of #realme75G and our #realDeals Black Friday event,” the company announced the details through its Realme UK Twitter handle. Also Read - Realme 7 5G could launch soon as a global version of Realme V5 5G

The smartphone will be launched at 10am GMT (3:30pm IST) at a virtual event that will be livestreamed on the company’s social media channels including Twitter and Facebook, as well as on YouTube. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7i - Here's the Latest Comparison with Specs, Price, and Features

Realme also posted an image of the Realme 7 5G, which confirms the smartphone will pack a punch hole display and feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out the Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

A Realme phone with model number RMX2111, believed to be Realme 7 5G, was recently spotted and this model number was originally associated with Realme V5, suggesting that Realme 7 5G will be a rebadged Realme V5 that launched in China in August.

Currently, the Realme 7 series has three smartphones such as the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 7i. The Realme 7 5G may come with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. The IPS LCD screen may produce a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone may ship with up to 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage. It could be housing a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Realme V5 5G

Because it is said to be a rebranded smartphone, it is likely that most of the specifications of the Realme 7 5G will not be much different from what we find on the Realme V5 5G. The four cameras consist of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f / 1.8 aperture which is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a pair of 2-megapixel cameras, each of which is a macro lens and a Black & white portrait lens.

The Realme V5 5G has a side fingerprint sensor and the MediaTek Dimensity 720 is the kitchen that supports 5G combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Meanwhile, to keep it running, a large battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh is equipped with support for 30 Watt SuperDart technology and reverse charging.

Written with agency inputs

