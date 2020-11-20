comscore Realme 7 5G launched with 120hz display: Specs and price | BGR India
Realme 7 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U: Specs and price

Realme 7 5G has been launched in the UK. Some of the key specs of the Realme phone are MediaTek 800U SoC, 120hz display, four rear cameras and more.

Relame 7 5G has been launched via a virtual launch event on Thursday in the UK. The newly released Realme 7 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U instead of Dimensity 720 processor as was rumoured. This 5G enabled Realme smartphone comes with a 120hz display which will offer users an enhanced gaming experience. The Realme 7 5G was initially expected to be a repackaged version of the Realme V5 that was launched in China in the month of August this year but that didn’t happen. Also Read - Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

Some of the other key features of the new Realme 7 5G are quad rear cameras, hole-punch display design, dual 5G connectivity, among others. The smartphone is an upgraded version to the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 7i launched earlier this year. The Relame 7 5G is also the first 5G model launched under the Realme 7 series. There are no details on the India launch of the Realme 7 5G for now. Also Read - Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme 7 5G price

Realme 7 5G has been launched at a price of GBP 279, which roughly translates to Rs 27,400 in the UK for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will be made available in a single Baltic Blue colour option. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the UK starting November 27 and will be up for grabs through Amazon UK at a discounted price of GBP 229, roughly around Rs 22,500 until November 30 as a part of the Black Friday Special deal. Also Read - Realme 7 5G confirmed to launch on November 19: All you need to know

Realme 7 5G specifications

The Realme 7 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+  display with 1,080×2,400 pixels screen resolution, 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. One of the key highlights of the smartphone was that it comes with 120hz refresh rate. The device is powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There a microSd card support as well that can expand the storage by upto 256GB. The Realme phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

As far as optics are concerned, the Realme 7 5G packs quad rear camera setup with 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro shooter and a monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front the phone includes a 16MP camera for selfies bundled with features such as bokeh effect, AI beauty, HDR, and Super Nightscape. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology that the company claims can change up to 100 per cent in just 65 minutes.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2020 10:58 AM IST

Best Sellers