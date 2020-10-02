Realme 7 and Narzo 20 users are getting a new update this week. Some of the early buyers of the phone reported issues with the camera and screen flickering randomly. And now Realme has released a new update that not only fixes these problems but offers some more. The update gets firmware version RMX2151PU_11.A.53 and is hefty at over 3GB in size. Also Read - Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

As per the details given for the update, Realme says it has fixed the screen flicker issue, ghost touch issue and over-exposure issue of front camera in outdoor light. The brand is offering users multiple ways of updating their devices. They can either wait for the official over the air update for the device, or do it manually. For the first method, users will be getting the update in a phased manner, which could take it few days. You can also head over to Settings of the phone and see if your phone has got the update. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro could launch soon with circular dial, AMOLED screen

The other way is to download the firmware from Realme Support website. This process is far more complicated and we require you to backup the data on the device before proceeding further. If you are not sure about doing it this way, we’d suggest you to wait for few days for the OTA version. Also Read - Realme Band gets new update; brings music controls, stopwatch and more

Realme 7 specifications and price

Realme 7 is priced starting from Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB/128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 16,999. The handset features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top.

The Realme 7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and comes with a dedicated microSD card support. The phone features a quad-camera setup on the rear with a main 64-megapixel sensor.

