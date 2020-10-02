comscore Realme 7 and Narzo 20 gets new software update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 7 and Narzo 20 gets new update for camera, screen improvements
News

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 gets new update for camera, screen improvements

News

Realme has issued the new update after many users complained about issues with the front camera and screen few days back.

  • Published: October 2, 2020 1:50 PM IST
Realme 7

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 users are getting a new update this week. Some of the early buyers of the phone reported issues with the camera and screen flickering randomly. And now Realme has released a new update that not only fixes these problems but offers some more. The update gets firmware version RMX2151PU_11.A.53 and is hefty at over 3GB in size. Also Read - Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

As per the details given for the update, Realme says it has fixed the screen flicker issue, ghost touch issue and over-exposure issue of front camera in outdoor light. The brand is offering users multiple ways of updating their devices. They can either wait for the official over the air update for the device, or do it manually. For the first method, users will be getting the update in a phased manner, which could take it few days. You can also head over to Settings of the phone and see if your phone has got the update. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro could launch soon with circular dial, AMOLED screen

Watch: Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

The other way is to download the firmware from Realme Support website. This process is far more complicated and we require you to backup the data on the device before proceeding further. If you are not sure about doing it this way, we’d suggest you to wait for few days for the OTA version. Also Read - Realme Band gets new update; brings music controls, stopwatch and more

Realme 7 specifications and price

Realme 7 is priced starting from Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB/128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 16,999. The handset features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top.

The Realme 7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and comes with a dedicated microSD card support. The phone features a quad-camera setup on the rear with a main 64-megapixel sensor.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 2, 2020 1:50 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 7

Realme 7

14999

Android v10 (Q)
Helio G95 Gaming Processor
64MP Primary Camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, Macro lens, B&W Portrait Lens
Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20

5

10499

Realme UI Based on Android 10
Helio G85 Gaming Processor
48MP Primary camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

India may soon announce its own Atmanirbhar app store
News
India may soon announce its own Atmanirbhar app store
Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com

News

Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com

Poco C3 to launch in India on October 6

News

Poco C3 to launch in India on October 6

Xiaomi Mi 10T India launch could happen soon

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T India launch could happen soon

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Motorola E7 Plus review: Best cameras under Rs 10,000

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues

Google Maps dark mode feature rolling out for Android: Check details

India may soon announce its own Atmanirbhar app store

Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com

Poco C3 to launch in India on October 6

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues

News

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues
Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM
Realme 7 Camera Review : लेटेस्ट Realme 7 स्मार्टफोन के 64 MP क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप में कितना है दम

रिव्यू

Realme 7 Camera Review : लेटेस्ट Realme 7 स्मार्टफोन के 64 MP क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप में कितना है दम
Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

News

Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price
Realme Narzo 20 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 20 to go on sale today via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime की सेल आज 12 बजे Amazon, Mi.com पर, 5 कैमरा, 5020mah बैटरी फोन इस कीमत में खरीदें

Jio लॉन्च करने वाला है 4,000 रुपये की कीमत में स्मार्टफोन? Google Play Console पर हुआ लिस्ट

Infinix Hot 10 होगा 6GB RAM वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, Flipkart पर हुआ लिस्ट

POCO C3 हुआ Flipkart पर लिस्ट, बजट प्राइस रेंज में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च

Moto Razr 5G भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues
News
Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues
Google Maps dark mode feature rolling out for Android: Check details

News

Google Maps dark mode feature rolling out for Android: Check details
India may soon announce its own Atmanirbhar app store

News

India may soon announce its own Atmanirbhar app store
Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com

News

Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com
Poco C3 to launch in India on October 6

News

Poco C3 to launch in India on October 6

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers