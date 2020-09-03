The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro has been launched in India. It will available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com. Both the devices come with fast charging support, big displays with high refresh rate, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and more. The Realme 7 price in India starts from Rs 14,999 and the Realme 7 Pro price is set at Rs 19,999. The standard version will go on sale on September 10, and the Pro version will be up for sale on September 14. Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch today: Price, specifications and all you can expect

Realme 7, 7 Pro: Price in India

The Realme 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 in India, which is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which can be purchased for Rs 16,999. The Realme 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999. For the same price, you get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The company is also offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 21,999. Also Read - Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Specifications, features

The Realme 7 is powered by a MediaTek G95 SoC, which is a gaming processor. But, the Pro version features a Snapdragon 720G SoC. There is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The panel comes with 20:9 aspect ratio, 480nits of brightness, and 90 percent screen to body ratio. The 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with 600nits of brightness, 90 percent screen to body ratio, and 98 percent NTSC color gamut. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online ahead of launch

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 selfie camera on both the handsets. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel with f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel portrait camera with B/W sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The more affordable phone offers a fingerprint sensor on the right side.

The standard device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The company is claiming that 26 minutes of charging will give you a 50 percent battery. The 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, dual stereo speaker. The new Realme phone sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. Both the phones support a 3-card lot, and ship with Android 10 out of the box.