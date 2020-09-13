comscore Realme 7 Pro first sale in India on September 14 | BGR India
Realme launched the 7 Pro along with the 7 a few weeks back in the Indian market. It is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor.

Image: Realme

The Realme 7 Pro is set for its first sale in India on September 14. The phone launched alongside the Realme 7 earlier this month. This is the successor to the popular Realme 6 Pro that made its debut last year. Compared to the vanilla variant, the 7 Pro features an AMOLED screen, 65W fast charging support, and dual stereo speakers. However, it does miss out on the 90Hz refresh rate screen support. Also Read - Buy Smartphone less than Rs 1000 at no cost EMI 2020 : Realme, Vivo, Infinix, Tecno हैं ऑप्शन

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The company is also offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 21,999. The company launched the 7 Pro in India a few weeks back, and during its first sale, the phone will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone comes in two color variants; Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver. Also Read - Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch and more

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Realme 7 Pro: Specifications and features

The Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with 600nits of brightness, 90 percent screen to body ratio, and 98 percent NTSC color gamut. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel portrait camera with B/W sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone comes powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, and storage up to 128GB, which is further expandable. Also Read - Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench, confirms Snapdragon 662 chipset

The 7 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery but supports 65W fast charging technology and features dual stereo speakers. The Pro variant also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It offers Dual-SIM support and gives you the option to expand storage via the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Realme UI that is built over the Android 10 operating system.

Story Timeline

