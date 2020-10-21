Realme 7 Pro smartphone is getting a new over the (OTA) update with October 2020 version. The update offers the latest Android security patch, camera optimization and fixes for charging and fingerprint unlock problem. This update is a stage rollout, which means that only a few select Realme 7 Pro users will get this update initially. As soon as Reality realizes that there is no problem of any kind in this update, it will be released to everyone. Also Read - 32-inch Realme Smart TV discounted on Flipkart: Check price and features

The company has announced this update on its official forum. The firmware version of this update is RMX2170PU_11_A.17. If you have not received notification for this updates, then users can check in their phone settings. Keep in mind that this rollout will take some time. According to the changelog for the update of Realme 7 Pro, the exposure of the front camera has also been fixed.

In this update, the feature of minimum brightness optimization has improved for playing videos. Along with this, there was also a problem of fast charging in the phone, which was very important to fix. Apart from this, the problem of fingerprint sensor was also seen in some phones after unlocking the screen. This update takes care of all these issues.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Realme 7 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. And has a dual stereo speaker system.

Talking about the camera specifications of the phone, the 7 Pro packs a 64-megapixel quad rear camera set-up. The primary camera sits alongside the 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and set of 2-megapixel sensors. The phone also has a 32MP front camera for selfie.