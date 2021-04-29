Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro gets Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 stable update in India

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, the Chinese brand’s mid-rangers are getting the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update in India. The latest update brings tons of customisations, features, and fresh UI to both smartphones. The Android 11 update for the Realme 7 Pro carries the build number RMX2170_11.C.20, while the firmware update for Realme 6 Pro comes with build number RMX2061_11.C.15. Also Read - Realme Holi Days sale: Best deals and discounts on Realme Narzo 30A, C15, 6 Pro, Realme Watch, Buds Q, and more

Details about the latest firmware update for the smartphones were announced on the company's official Realme forum. Notably, the changelog of the Realme UI 2.0 update for both smartphones is the same and is released for those users who didn't sign up for the Open Beta program. Speaking of the features and customisations, the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update brings immersive mode for gaming, three dark style modes, support for third-party icons for apps on the home screen, the option to personalise the interface, etc. Here's the complete changelog of the new firmware update.

Changelog of Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro

Personalizations

Personalize the user interface to make it your own

• You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.

• Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

• Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency

• You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.

• Optimized the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.

Improved Performance

• Added “Optimized night charging”: An AI algorithm is used to control charging speed at night to extend battery life.

System

• Added “Tone tunes”: Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.

• You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.

• Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

• Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

• Optimized “Auto brightness”.

Launcher

• You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

• Added filters for “Drawer mode”: You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

Security and Privacy

• Added “System cloner”: You can create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems.

• You can now turn “App lock” on or off in Quick Settings.

• More powerful SOS functions

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

• Optimized “Permission manager”: You can now choose “Allow only once” for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

• Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.

• You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

• You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

• Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.

• Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

• You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

• You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

Camera

• Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos you just took.

• Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

• Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab

• Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time

Accessibility

• Added “Sound amplifier”: You can amplify faint sounds in the environment and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.

As with the usual cycle, the latest update for the Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 6 Pro is being pushed to a limited number of users for now, while a broader rollout will begin once it is ensured that there are no critical bugs. Realme notes that following the update, the device might show minor hanging problem and faster battery consumption.