Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart

The Realme 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 will be up for sale today via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12:00PM. The Realme Narzo 20 price in India starts from Rs 10,499, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which will cost Rs 11,499. The device will be sold in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colors. The Realme 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999, which is for the 6GB + 128GB model. The company will also be selling the 8GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 21,999. You get two color options, including Mirror Blue and Mirror White.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with 600nits of brightness, 90 percent screen to body ratio, and 98 percent NTSC color gamut. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel portrait camera with B/W sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC. The 7 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery but supports 65W fast charging technology and features dual stereo speakers. The Pro variant also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It offers Dual-SIM support and gives you the option to expand storage via the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Realme UI that is built over the Android 10 operating system.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The Realme Narzo 20, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch screen and an HD+ resolution. Not only that, but even the selfie camera will also be the same, which is 8-megapixel. But the difference is seen in the triple rear camera, where the Narzo 20 will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is further combined with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Realme Narzo 20 has a 6,000mAh battery capacity. It comes with 18-Watt fast and reverse charging support.