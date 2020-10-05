comscore Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, full specifications
News

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, full specifications

News

The Realme Narzo 20 price in India starts from Rs 10,499, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: October 5, 2020 9:24 AM IST
Realme 7 Pro 1

The Realme 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 will be up for sale today via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12:00PM. The Realme Narzo 20 price in India starts from Rs 10,499, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which will cost Rs 11,499. The device will be sold in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colors. The Realme 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999, which is for the 6GB + 128GB model. The company will also be selling the 8GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 21,999. You get two color options, including Mirror Blue and Mirror White. Also Read - Upcoming Realme Q-series phone with Android 11 passes 3C certification

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with 600nits of brightness, 90 percent screen to body ratio, and 98 percent NTSC color gamut. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel portrait camera with B/W sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Watch: Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC. The 7 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery but supports 65W fast charging technology and features dual stereo speakers. The Pro variant also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It offers Dual-SIM support and gives you the option to expand storage via the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Realme UI that is built over the Android 10 operating system. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G launching in India on October 5; Check price, specifications

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

The Realme Narzo 20, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch screen and an HD+ resolution. Not only that, but even the selfie camera will also be the same, which is 8-megapixel. But the difference is seen in the triple rear camera, where the Narzo 20 will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is further combined with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Realme Narzo 20 has a 6,000mAh battery capacity. It comes with 18-Watt fast and reverse charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 5, 2020 9:24 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

5

19999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens
Realme Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20

5

10499

Realme UI Based on Android 10
Helio G85 Gaming Processor
48MP Primary camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart
News
Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart
HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips

Laptops

HP Spectre series, Envy series refreshed with new Intel chips

iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device

News

iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

OnePlus 8T camera design revealed ahead of launch

News

OnePlus 8T camera design revealed ahead of launch

Most Popular

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart

iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

OnePlus 8T camera design revealed ahead of launch

Oppo smartphone gets FCC certified with triple cameras

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart
Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification

News

Upcoming Realme Q-series smartphone passes 3C certification
Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro
Motorola Razr 5G launching in India on October 5, to be sold via Flipkart

News

Motorola Razr 5G launching in India on October 5, to be sold via Flipkart
Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues

News

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues

हिंदी समाचार

Moto Razr 5G स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Xiaomi Redmi 9 की सेल आज, अमेजन से सिर्फ 424 रुपये की EMI पर खरीदें

Rs1000 EMI में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी, 13MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा वाला Realme C12, Flipkart पर सेल आज 2 बजे

6000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले Realme Narzo 20 फोन की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, Xiaomi को टक्कर

Streaming in October 2020: Mirzapur 2, Khaali Peeli समेत कई सीरीज करेंगे आपको एंटरटेन

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart
News
Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart
iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device

News

iOS 14 battery drain issue forcing iPhone users to reset device
Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details
OnePlus 8T camera design revealed ahead of launch

News

OnePlus 8T camera design revealed ahead of launch
Oppo smartphone gets FCC certified with triple cameras

News

Oppo smartphone gets FCC certified with triple cameras

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers