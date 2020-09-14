The Realme 7 Pro will be up for sale today and it will begin at 12:00PM. The device was just recently launched and it will go on sale for the first time today. The Realme 7 Pro price in India starts from Rs 19,999. If you are interested in buying this handset, then you can get it via Realme.com and Flipkart. It offers a quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 700 series SoC, AMOLED panel, fast charging support, and more. Also Read - Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart: Price, specs and all you need to know

Realme 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 19,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There is also 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Flipkart will be selling this variant for Rs 21,999. As for the offers, the e-commerce giant is giving 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. You also get 2 years of Discovery Plus premium subscription, which is priced at Rs 299. On Realme.com, you will get up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs 500. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro could launch soon with circular dial, AMOLED screen

Realme 7 Pro: Specifications, features

It will be available in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver color options. The Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with 600nits of brightness, 90 percent screen to body ratio, and 98 percent NTSC color gamut. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel portrait camera with B/W sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro first sale on September 14: Check price, features and more

It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC. The 7 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery but supports 65W fast charging technology and features dual stereo speakers. The Pro variant also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It offers Dual-SIM support and gives you the option to expand storage via the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Realme UI that is built over the Android 10 operating system.