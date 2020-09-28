The Realme 7 Pro will be up for sale once again in India today at 12:00PM on Flipkart and Realme’s own official website. It was launched recently at starting price of Rs 19,999 in India. If you are interested in buying the Realme 7 Pro, then it’ll be available in two configuration models and in two color options. You can head to Realme.com and Flipkart today at 12:00PM (noon). Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 to go on sale today via Flipkart: Price, specifications and all you need to know

The Realme 7 Pro is a mid-premium phone for the company, which offers a quad-rear camera setup, Snapdragon 700 series SoC, AMOLED panel, fast charging support, and more. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

Realme 7 Pro: Price in India, offers

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 19,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration model, which costs Rs 21,999. It will be available in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver color options. Also Read - Realme TV 55-inch with superior SLED screen launching next month in India: Report

As for the offers, Flipkart is giving 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. On Realme.com, you will get up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs 500. All consumers, can avail 2 years of Discovery Plus premium subscription at discounted price of Rs 299 with the purchase of 7 Pro.

Specifications, features

The Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with 600nits of brightness, 90 percent screen to body ratio, and 98 percent NTSC color gamut. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel portrait camera with B/W sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC. The 7 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery but supports 65W fast charging technology and features dual stereo speakers. The Pro variant also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It offers Dual-SIM support and gives you the option to expand storage via the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Realme UI that is built over the Android 10 operating system.