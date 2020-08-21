Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially for India

It is quite unnatural if you don’t see Realme launching something every month. Just a couple of days ago, we were treated to the Realme C12 and C15. It turns out Realme isn’t done and is coming up with two new smartphones soon. What’s interesting is that these two phones will succeed the Realme 6 series from early 2020. Yes, based on teasers, it seems the Realme 7 series is launching in the next few weeks. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to give us a hint of these upcoming Realme smartphones. While he does not reveal the names of these two phones, the hints are enough to suggest the Realme 7 series. His tweet carries the hashtag #BuildingTheFaster, thereby hinting at the Realme 7 series. Sadly, there’s no photo or specification revealed about the phone. Maybe we will get to know more in the coming weeks. Also Read - Realme 6i sale in India at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details

Realme 7 series speculations

That said, there are rumors floating around the Realme 7 Pro is a rebadged Realme X7. The company could bring the regular X7 as the Realme 7 Pro. The X7 itself is known to get a 120Hz AMOLED display with narrow bezels and negligible chin. While the Realme X7 Pro is said to get the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, the X7 could get the Dimesnity 820 chipset. Realme could also offer a 65W fast-charging system on this phone. Also Read - Realme X7 series to launch on September 1; to feature 5G support, 120Hz AMOLED screens

I can see that you guys were missing me from the past couple of launch events. Well, I was busy making 2 new smartphones for you, and I have to make them Super Good! #BuildingTheFaster7 https://t.co/EYup6Woazw pic.twitter.com/L7ZBJ6XTGh — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) August 20, 2020

Hence, the Pro could come with these features at a starting price of sub-Rs 20,000. It could sit above the Realme 6 Pro as a more premium offering, bridging the gap to the Realme X3. The Pro may end up replacing the older X2 as well. This may also make the company push the price of the Realme 6 Pro by a few thousand of Rupees, thereby pitting it against the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

As for the Realme 7, there’s barely anything out for it. The Realme 6 currently is one of the best value midrange phones. The phone runs on the Helio G90T chipset and features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display. It also features Realme’s 30W fast charging system. Additionally, you get a 64-megapixel quad-camera system at the back. Unlike the Pro variant, it misses out on the 2x telephoto camera. Hence, this model will only have to offer upgrades over this model.

We assume the Realme 7 to be a stripped-down version of the Pro variant with certain compromises. This model could retain the 90Hz LCD display and the 30W fast charging system. Realme may go aggressive and even offer the 65W fast charging system with this phone. The design could be updated and so maybe the cameras on the back.