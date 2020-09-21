comscore Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price
Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications and more

The Realme 7 Pro is a mid-premium phone for the company, which offers a quad-rear camera setup, Snapdragon 700 series SoC, AMOLED panel, fast charging support, and more. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: September 21, 2020 11:01 AM IST
Realme-7-Pro-3-new

Realme’s latest 7 Pro smartphone will be up for sale once again in India today at 12:00PM on Flipkart and Realme’s own official website. The device was recently launched and it starts from Rs 19,999 in India. If you are interested in buying the Realme 7 Pro, then it’ll be available in two configuration models and in two color options. You can head to Realme.com and Flipkart today at 12:00PM (noon). Also Read - Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A launch today: Watch live stream, price, specifications

The Realme 7 Pro is a mid-premium phone for the company, which offers a quad-rear camera setup, Snapdragon 700 series SoC, AMOLED panel, fast charging support, and more. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of September 21 launch

Realme 7 Pro: Price in India, offers

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 19,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There is also 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which costs Rs 21,999. It will be available in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver color options. Also Read - MarQ by Flipkart launches new Android 9.0 Smart TV range, price starts at Rs 11,999

As for the offers, Flipkart is giving 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. On Realme.com, you will get up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs 500. All consumers, can avail 2 years of Discovery Plus premium subscription at discounted price of Rs 299 with the purchase of 7 Pro.

Realme 7 Pro: Specifications, features

The Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with 600nits of brightness, 90 percent screen to body ratio, and 98 percent NTSC color gamut. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 selfie camera. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.3 ultrawide lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel portrait camera with B/W sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC. The 7 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery but supports 65W fast charging technology and features dual stereo speakers. The Pro variant also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It offers Dual-SIM support and gives you the option to expand storage via the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Realme UI that is built over the Android 10 operating system.

  Published Date: September 21, 2020 11:01 AM IST

