Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Realme is all set to launch the successor Realme 7 series tomorrow in India. The company has confirmed that it’ll launch two smartphones – Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro – in India tomorrow at 12:30PM. The live stream will broadcast on YouTube, and all other Realme social media channels. Realme says that it’ll be “India’s first smartphone launch addressed by fans.” Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Price in India, offers

The successor to the Realme 6 series is confirmed to carry 65W SuperDart charging, and it is likely to be included in the Realme 7 Pro model. This could make it the fastest charging phone in its class if prices start under Rs 20,000. Prior to the 7 series, the 65W SuperDart tech was seen on the X50 Pro 5G. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launching on September 3 in India

Realme also confirms the second-generation 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the upcoming series. To note, there will be a regular Realme 7 and the 7 Pro will cater to the premium side of the market. While Realme is slowly confirming key specifications about the device, one tipster recently spilled almost full details about the two phones.

Realme 7, 7 Pro specifications (expected)

As per leaks, the Realme 7 could come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate It is likely that the phone will get powered by MediaTek’s latest Helio G95 chipset. On the other hand, the 7 Pro could pack a tad smaller 6.4-inches display and could get its power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Also, the leaks have suggested two configurations – 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.

In the camera department, both smartphones could carry a quad-rear camera setup. For the 7, it is said to come with 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel lens and two 2-megapixel lenses. On the front, it is said to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Interestingly, the Realme 7 is tipped to feature a slightly 5,000mAh battery compared to the 4,500mAh in the Pro variant. The standard model is expected to have 30W fast charging, and the company has already confirmed 65W charging speed (expected for 7 Pro).