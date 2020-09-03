comscore Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch today | BGR India
Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

The Realme 7 series will be announced today via a livestream event. The successors to the Realme 6 series promise a host of upgrades in key areas with slight price bumps.

  Published: September 3, 2020 9:14 AM IST
Realme 7 launch poster

Realme will announce its successors to the Realme 6 series today. Called the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, the new phones are expectedly bringing a host of mega upgrades over the outgoing models. The teasers confirm 65W fast charging support along with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. Additionally, the design is also going be new on both the models with new camera modules. Also Read - Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launched with 7nm Mediatek SoC: Check price, specs

If you are interested in catching the livestream launch, you can head over to Realme’s YouTube and social media channels. The phones will be unveiled at 12 noon alongside a few Realme lifestyle products., i.e a Realme Tote Bag 2 and a luggage case. At this event, you can also get to know if the Realme X7 series is headed for India, given Realme’s surprise endings. Also Read - Realme 7 और Realme 7 Pro 3 सितंबर को होंगे लॉन्च, जानिए क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Realme 7 series expectations

By now, there’s a lot out on the internet about these two smartphones. A tweet from popular tipster Mukul Sharma has given out the prices of the new models. The regular Realme 7 will start at a price of Rs 14,999 whereas the Realme 7 Pro will start from Rs 19,999. The Pro model has got a substantial price hike, suggesting the highlight features limited to it. The phones will be available via Flipkart, Realme’s website and other offline stores. Also Read - Realme V3 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC: Check price, features

The Realme 7 Pro is known to get the faster 65W charging although the regular model may also get it as an option. The standard model is also said to get the new MediaTek Helio G95 chipset while the Pro will retain the Snapdragon 720G. The display will have a 90Hz LCD panel with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz.

The leaks suggest that Realme 7 will use the 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor as its main camera. This will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. It seems the configuration will remain similar to the Realme 6. Battery on the standard model is said to be a 5000mAh unit and a 4500mAh unit on the Pro model.

New Realme phones with 65W fast charging, 4500mAh batteries set to launch soon

New Realme phones with 65W fast charging, 4500mAh batteries set to launch soon

Additionally, the leaks suggest the Realme 7 will retain the 30W fast charging system from the older phones. The flagship 65W fast charging system will be limited to the Pro variant. the teasers also show a new design with rectangular camera modules and new gradient finishes.

  • Published Date: September 3, 2020 9:14 AM IST

