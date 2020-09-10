Realme has a bunch of products going on sale today. The sale includes the newly launched Realme 7, the brand’s successor to the mid-range Realme 6. The sale will take place at 12 pm today on Flipkart as well as Realme’s own website. The device boasts of some key specifications like a 6.5-inch FHD screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 chip, a 64-megapixel main camera lens on the back, and up to 8GB RAM. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Pricing

The Realme 7 starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and the price goes up to Rs 16,999 for the higher end 8GB/128GB variant. The phone is available in two colors. These are Mist Blue and Mist White. While the 7 is only available via the Flipkart and Realme sales, for now, the phone, along with its Pro variant will be available in offline stores too at a later date. Also Read - Realme C11 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details

Realme 7 Specifications

The Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G76 GPU. Users can either get 6GB or 8GB RAM on their variants. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

In terms of camera optics, the Realme 7 has a quad-camera setup on the back. This comprises a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a single 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The phone has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Users can further expand that via a dedicated microSD card slot. There is a larger 5,000mAh battery now and a 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The phone weighs 196.5 grams and the dimensions are 162.3×75.4×9.4mm.

Realme C15, M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush, Adventurer luggage backpack

The brand is also putting up its newly launched M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush, the Realme Adventurer luggage backpack, and the budget-oriented Realme C15 smartphone today.

