Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart today; check details

Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart today; check price, features and specifications

During the Realme 7 sale, you can grab the 6GB/64GB storage variant for Rs 14,999. There is also an 8GB/128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 16,999.

  • Published: September 17, 2020 9:56 AM IST
Realme 7 (4)

Realme’s recently launched Realme 7 will go on sale today. The new 7 is the newest mid-range phone of the Realme number series and a slightly toned-down version of the 7 Pro. The phone will go on sale at 12 pm today via Flipkart and Realme.com. It comes in two color variants and its highlights include a quad-camera setup, 30W fast charging, and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Also Read - Realme C17 with 90Hz display to launch on September 21

Realme 7 Specifications

The Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top. The Realme 7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and comes with a dedicated microSD card support. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Watch: Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Talking camera optics, the Realme 7 features a quad-camera setup on the rear with a main 64-megapixel sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 17-megapixel front-facing camera in the phone’s punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

The Realme 7 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Pricing and availability

The Realme 7 will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon today. The two color variants it is available in are Mist Blue and Mist White. The price of the phone starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB/128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 16,999.

Users who purchase the Realme 7 from Flipkart get a number of offers including 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, two years membership of Discovery Plus at a price of Rs 299 and no-cost EMI offers to start at Rs 1,667 per month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 17, 2020 9:56 AM IST

Best Sellers