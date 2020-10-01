Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

Realme 7 will be up for purchase once again in India today at 12:00PM (noon). The new smartphone in Realme’s number series is a slightly toned-down version of the Realme 7 Pro. The phone will go on sale today via Flipkart and Realme.com. It comes in two color variants and its highlights include a quad-camera setup, 30W fast charging, and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9i sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Price and offers

The Realme 7 will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12:00PM (noon) today. The two color variants it is available in are Mist Blue and Mist White. The price of the phone starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB/128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 16,999. Also Read - Poco X3 next sale on October 5 but Poco M2 now available on open sale: Check details

Users who purchase the Realme 7 from Flipkart get a number of offers including 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, two years membership of Discovery Plus at a price of Rs 299 and no-cost EMI offers to start at Rs 1,667 per month. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20A first sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

Specifications, features

The handset features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top. The Realme 7 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and comes with a dedicated microSD card support.

Talking camera optics, the Realme 7 features a quad-camera setup on the rear with a main 64-megapixel sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 17-megapixel front-facing camera in the phone’s punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 7 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.