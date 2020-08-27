comscore Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 7 series launching on September 3, will come with 65W SuperDart charger
News

Realme 7 series launching on September 3, will come with 65W SuperDart charger

News

The Realme 7 series will ship with the 65W SuperDart charger in the box. Realme will be launching these phones on Septmeber 3 at 12:30 pm.

  • Published: August 27, 2020 11:20 AM IST
Realme 65W SuperDart charger

Realme is all set to come out with the Realme 7 series next week. The successor to the Realme 6 series is promising a few notable upgrades in key areas. You may have already seen the company teasing the faster performance aspect on the new phones. While we cannot dive into the exact specifications, we can surely confirm the 65W SuperDart charging on the Realme 7 series. Also Read - Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Similar to the X50 Pro flagship, the Realme 7 series is going to bring the 65W SuperDart charging to the more affordable series. This could make it the fastest charging phone in its class if prices start under Rs 20,000. The 65W SuperDart charging promises extremely fast charging speeds compared to the SuperVOOC system on the Realme 6 series. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Before we discuss the fast charging, you should know the company has sent media invites for the Realme 7 series launch. The new series is coming on September 3 and will be unveiled at 12:30 pm. There will be a regular Realme 7 while the Realme 7 Pro will cater to the premium side of the market.  The company will continue to tease more features of the new series in the days leading to the launch. Also Read - Realme C12 Camera Review : जानें कैसा है कैमरे का परफॉर्मेंस

65W SuperDart charging details

Realme has shared details on the charging speeds of the SuperDart system. With the charger, the phone can be filled up from 0 to 100 per cent in under 34 minutes. Realme says a 15-minute charge will give you up to 58 per cent. If you want more numbers, then Realme has shared app usage times on a 3-minute charge. One can expect up to 2.5 hours of YouTube, two hours of Instagram and three rounds of a PUBG MOBILE match. The fast-charging system is certified by TUV Rheinland for safety.

Prior to the Realme 7 series, the 65W SuperDart system was reserved for the X50 Pro 5G. Additionally, you could enjoy the same on the current flagship smartphones from Oppo. With the new series though, the 65W charging system will be more accessible to the masses.

New Realme phones with 65W fast charging, 4500mAh batteries set to launch soon

Also Read

New Realme phones with 65W fast charging, 4500mAh batteries set to launch soon

Realme 7 series cameras

Realme also confirms the second-generation 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the Realme 7 series. The specifications of the cameras are still not out. However, Realme could be offering a newer 64-megapixel sensor for the main camera. It also remains to be seen what camera configuration the Realme 7 Pro has to offer.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 27, 2020 11:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M31s prices to be hiked
News
Samsung Galaxy M31s prices to be hiked
Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

News

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

News

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

Most Popular

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Samsung Galaxy M31s prices to be hiked

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

News

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger
Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals
Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

हिंदी समाचार

POCO X3 की लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, अगले महीने आ रहा है ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन

TRAI ने जारी किए आंकड़े, कम हुए भारत में मोबाइल यूजर्स, इन कंपनियों को हुआ नुकसान

Huawei Y9a के लॉन्चिंग से पहले स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 64-MP क्वार्ड कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro हुआ स्पॉट, एक्टिव न्वॉइज कैंसिलेशन और वायरलेस चार्जिंग फीचर से होगा लैस

Realme 7 को कंपनी ने पहली बार किया टीज, माधव सेठ जल्द बताएंगे खूबियां

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s prices to be hiked
News
Samsung Galaxy M31s prices to be hiked
Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

News

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger
Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart
Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

News

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website
Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers