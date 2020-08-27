Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

Realme is all set to come out with the Realme 7 series next week. The successor to the Realme 6 series is promising a few notable upgrades in key areas. You may have already seen the company teasing the faster performance aspect on the new phones. While we cannot dive into the exact specifications, we can surely confirm the 65W SuperDart charging on the Realme 7 series. Also Read - Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Similar to the X50 Pro flagship, the Realme 7 series is going to bring the 65W SuperDart charging to the more affordable series. This could make it the fastest charging phone in its class if prices start under Rs 20,000. The 65W SuperDart charging promises extremely fast charging speeds compared to the SuperVOOC system on the Realme 6 series. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Before we discuss the fast charging, you should know the company has sent media invites for the Realme 7 series launch. The new series is coming on September 3 and will be unveiled at 12:30 pm. There will be a regular Realme 7 while the Realme 7 Pro will cater to the premium side of the market. The company will continue to tease more features of the new series in the days leading to the launch. Also Read - Realme C12 Camera Review : जानें कैसा है कैमरे का परफॉर्मेंस

65W SuperDart charging details

Realme has shared details on the charging speeds of the SuperDart system. With the charger, the phone can be filled up from 0 to 100 per cent in under 34 minutes. Realme says a 15-minute charge will give you up to 58 per cent. If you want more numbers, then Realme has shared app usage times on a 3-minute charge. One can expect up to 2.5 hours of YouTube, two hours of Instagram and three rounds of a PUBG MOBILE match. The fast-charging system is certified by TUV Rheinland for safety.

The name’s 7… #realme7

Introducing India’s Fastest Charging technology & 2nd Generation 64MP Quad Camera to the mid-range segment.

Get ready to #CaptureSharperChargeFaster.

Premiering #realme7 & #realme7Pro at 12:30 PM, 3rd Sep. on our official channels.https://t.co/GocO44SynR pic.twitter.com/Xmot7CKjnI — realme (@realmemobiles) August 27, 2020

Prior to the Realme 7 series, the 65W SuperDart system was reserved for the X50 Pro 5G. Additionally, you could enjoy the same on the current flagship smartphones from Oppo. With the new series though, the 65W charging system will be more accessible to the masses.

Realme 7 series cameras

Realme also confirms the second-generation 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the Realme 7 series. The specifications of the cameras are still not out. However, Realme could be offering a newer 64-megapixel sensor for the main camera. It also remains to be seen what camera configuration the Realme 7 Pro has to offer.