Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon

Realme has been launching a lot of phones recently in various segments. The mid-range series offered by the brand right now is the Realme 6 series. It comprises the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6i, which launched quite recently in India. However, the brand is now already gearing up to launch the Realme 7 series. Also Read - Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details

Also Read - New Realme phones with 65W fast charging, 4500mAh batteries set to launch soon

A recent development has pointed at a new smartphone series being launched by the Chinese brand and it could very well be the Realme 7 series. Though there is no official confirmation provided by the company as of now, we have hints to believe the same. Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase recently posted the picture of a soda can with the number 7 on it on Weibo. The picture is captioned “New soon,” clearly pointing at a new launch. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Not a lot is known about the new series as of now. However, a tipster on Weibo has hinted at launch on September 1, 2020. This could very well be the Realme 7 series launch. The upcoming phones are rumored to feature 4,500mAh batteries and 65W fast charging. As per a report by MySmartPrice, these could also weigh less than 200 grams and have a thickness of about 8mm.

In other news, Realme recently launched a bunch of C series devices in the sub-10,000 segment. The Realme C12 costs Rs 8,999 and brings a 6000mAh battery along with triple rear cameras. The Realme C15 gets a quad-camera setup and up to 4GB RAM starting at a price of Rs 9,999. The Realme C11 was also launched earlier, with a 5,000mAh battery, support for reverse charging, 2GB RAM, and 32GB in-built storage. It is available to purchase at Rs 7,499. The company also announced the Buds Classic earphones at Rs 399 and a T-Shirt at Rs 999.

Story Timeline