comscore Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China on September 1
News

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China on September 1

News

Realme CMO recently teased the upcoming Realme 7 smartphone that could launch in China soon.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 12:00 PM IST
Realme-6-review-bgr-3

realme 6

Realme has been launching a lot of phones recently in various segments. The mid-range series offered by the brand right now is the Realme 6 series. It comprises the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6i, which launched quite recently in India. However, the brand is now already gearing up to launch the Realme 7 series. Also Read - Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details

Also Read - New Realme phones with 65W fast charging, 4500mAh batteries set to launch soon

A recent development has pointed at a new smartphone series being launched by the Chinese brand and it could very well be the Realme 7 series. Though there is no official confirmation provided by the company as of now, we have hints to believe the same. Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase recently posted the picture of a soda can with the number 7 on it on Weibo. The picture is captioned “New soon,” clearly pointing at a new launch. Also Read - Realme 6 Review: A mid-range cake with some flagship cherries

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Not a lot is known about the new series as of now. However, a tipster on Weibo has hinted at launch on September 1, 2020. This could very well be the Realme 7 series launch. The upcoming phones are rumored to feature 4,500mAh batteries and 65W fast charging. As per a report by MySmartPrice, these could also weigh less than 200 grams and have a thickness of about 8mm.

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details

Also Read

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details

In other news, Realme recently launched a bunch of C series devices in the sub-10,000 segment. The Realme C12 costs Rs 8,999 and brings a 6000mAh battery along with triple rear cameras. The Realme C15 gets a quad-camera setup and up to 4GB RAM starting at a price of Rs 9,999. The Realme C11 was also launched earlier, with a 5,000mAh battery, support for reverse charging, 2GB RAM, and 32GB in-built storage. It is available to purchase at Rs 7,499. The company also announced the Buds Classic earphones at Rs 399 and a T-Shirt at Rs 999.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2020 12:00 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C15

Realme C15

9999

UI realm Based on Android 10
Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor
13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon
News
Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon
Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

Netflix opening tune gets an upgrade for the big screen

Entertainment

Netflix opening tune gets an upgrade for the big screen

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon

News

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo ने भारत में 79,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए दमदार गेमिंग लैपटॉप

Motorola Razr 5G अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च! जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme C11 vs Realme C12 vs Realme C15 : डिस्प्ले, कैमरा, स्पेसिफिकेशंस, कीमत और बैटरी के मामले में कौन है दमदार

Nokia 5.3 जल्द भारत में देगा दस्तक, HMD Global ने किया टीज

Realme 7, 7 Pro हुए टीज, 1 सितंबर को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon
News
Realme 7 teased by brand, could launch in China soon
Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India
Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com
OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

News

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers