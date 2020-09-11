comscore Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch | BGR India
Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch and more

The Realme 7 gets a new update with the August security patch and a couple of bug fixes. The phone is also getting several camera upgrades.

  Published: September 11, 2020 9:43 PM IST
Realme has started rolling a new security update for the Realme 7 in India. The firmware brings the month-old August 2020 security patch and new features to the smartphone’s Camera, Charging, Application, and more. The latest update for the Realme 7 bumps up the software build version to RMX2151_11_A.43. Also Read - Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench, confirms Snapdragon 662 chipset

The update’s OTA firmware is about 306MB in size, and it brings security enhancements to the smartphone with the August 2020 security patch. The new software runs on the Realme UI skin, which is based on Android 10 OS. As per the changelog, the update has added a 64-megapixel professional mode. In the camera settings, it has also optimized the quality of the rear camera, backlight shooting in outdoors, and the noise in night mode. Also Read - Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme website today; check details

Realme has also added a decimal point display feature for fast charging and optimized the charging speed. Moreover, it further brings support for Amazon Alexa. The update also optimized touch control experience as well as the game experience of rules of survival and likewise improves the fingerprint unlock speed. The Realme 7 new OTA update is rolling out in an incremental manner. So, it may take a while before reaching all units gradually. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the phone’s Settings section. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Realme 7 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme 7 made its debut earlier this month. It flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel main camera.

The Realme 7 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 30W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2020 9:43 PM IST

Best Sellers