comscore Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which mass-market midrange phone is the one to go for?
News

Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which mass-market midrange phone is the one to go for?

News

The Realme 7 has come up as a refreshed version of the Realme 6 with better performance, a bigger battery, and an improved main camera. But is it any better over the established Redmi Note 9 Pro?

  • Updated: September 3, 2020 4:40 PM IST
Realme 7 (1)

Realme has just launched the Realme 7 in India. It comes as an evolution of the Realme 6 with upgrades to crucial areas such as battery, performance and camera. The Realme 7 is priced starting at Rs 14,999 for the base model and comes in two storage variants. In the same segment, however, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro earlier in the year. The Note 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs 13,999 for its base model and comes in three storage variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Display and Design Also Read - Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

The Realme 7 features a 16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 Full HD+. This is an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LCD 60Hz display along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Realme 7 weighs 196.5g with its all-plastic body while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro weighs 209 grams. Xiaomi offers a glass rear panel and a plastic chassis. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Specifications

Under the hood, the Realme 7 features a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with a 5 percent improvement in graphics performance over the Helio G90T chipset. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Realme offers a base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The second variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. When it comes to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the base variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s another variant with 128GB with 4GB RAM. The top-end variant gets 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Realme 7 with 6GB RAM and 64GB costs Rs 14,999. The top-end variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. As for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB costs Rs 13,999. The second variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 15,999 while the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999.

Camera

The Realme 7 has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera. With the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There’s also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the Realme 7 gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera while the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Also Read

Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Battery

The battery on the Realme 7 is rated at 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with a battery rated at 5020 mAh. The Realme phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 whereas Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Realme offers support for 30W Dart charging whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro gets a slower 18W wired charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 3, 2020 4:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 3, 2020 4:40 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 7

Realme 7

14999

Android v10 (Q)
Helio G95 Gaming Processor
64MP Primary Camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, Macro lens, B&W Portrait Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream content with friends
Entertainment
Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream content with friends
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets One UI 2.5 version, Sept 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets One UI 2.5 version, Sept 2020 security patch

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details

News

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

News

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with up to 3 weeks battery life unveiled

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with up to 3 weeks battery life unveiled

Most Popular

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets One UI 2.5 version, Sept 2020 security patch

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7

Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

News

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison
Realme Phones with 128GB storage

Top Products

Realme Phones with 128GB storage
Best Realme 64MP Camera Phone

Top Products

Best Realme 64MP Camera Phone
Realme Smartphones that are Launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Realme Smartphones that are Launched in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus 5G स्मार्टफोन्स बजट रेंज में हुए लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास?

Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किए तीन नए प्लान, जानें क्या मिल रहे हैं बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi भारत में 8 सितंबर को लॉन्च करेगा सस्ता फिटनेस ट्रैकर Redmi Band, जानें खूबियां

JioG क्या PUBG को करेगा रिप्लेस? ट्विटर पर क्यों कर रहा ट्रेंड

Poco X3 NFC के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए टीज, इन खूबियों के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 gets One UI 2.5 version, Sept 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets One UI 2.5 version, Sept 2020 security patch
Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details

News

Motorola Moto Razr China launch date revealed: Check details
Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

News

Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison
OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7

News

OnePlus Nord next sale in India on September 7
Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India

News

Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers