Realme 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison

Realme has just launched the Realme 7 in India. It comes as an evolution of the Realme 6 with upgrades to crucial areas such as battery, performance and camera. The Realme 7 is priced starting at Rs 14,999 for the base model and comes in two storage variants. In the same segment, however, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro earlier in the year. The Note 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs 13,999 for its base model and comes in three storage variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Display and Design

The Realme 7 features a 16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 Full HD+. This is an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LCD 60Hz display along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Realme 7 weighs 196.5g with its all-plastic body while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro weighs 209 grams. Xiaomi offers a glass rear panel and a plastic chassis. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Specifications

Under the hood, the Realme 7 features a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with a 5 percent improvement in graphics performance over the Helio G90T chipset. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Realme offers a base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The second variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. When it comes to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the base variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s another variant with 128GB with 4GB RAM. The top-end variant gets 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Price

The Realme 7 with 6GB RAM and 64GB costs Rs 14,999. The top-end variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. As for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB costs Rs 13,999. The second variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 15,999 while the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999.

Camera

The Realme 7 has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera. With the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There’s also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the Realme 7 gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera while the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery

The battery on the Realme 7 is rated at 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with a battery rated at 5020 mAh. The Realme phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 whereas Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Realme offers support for 30W Dart charging whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro gets a slower 18W wired charging.

