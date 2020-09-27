comscore Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page
Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

This is yet another phone from the brand to offer a quad rear camera setup.

  • Published: September 27, 2020 5:59 PM IST
Realme 7i

After launching the Realme 7i in Indonesia, the company now seems ready for its India launch. The Realme India website has put up Realme 7i on its support page, which means we can expect the launch soon. Realme launched the 7i a week back in Indonesia. Also Read - Realme TV 55-inch with superior SLED screen launching next month in India: Report

The device’s key highlights are a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 SoC, and a 6.5-inch display. This is yet another phone from the brand with a quad rear camera setup. The Realme 7i price is set at IDR 3,199,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800) in Indonesia. It is available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Realme C11 flash sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

Watch: Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Realme 7i: Specifications, features

The Realme 7i sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display. It has an 82.3 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz screen refresh rate with 20:9 aspect ratio. Ths smartphone runs on the Android 10 OS with Realme UI custom skin on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 8GB of RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is also an option to expand the storage via a microSD card. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro comparison: Which midrange phone is worth buying?

As for photography, the device sports a quad-camera setup at the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle that has 119˚ FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.1 lens. It is available in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options.

The device packs a 5000 mAh battery. It offers support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back for security purposes.

  • Published Date: September 27, 2020 5:59 PM IST

