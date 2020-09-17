comscore Realme 7i launched with 64-megapixel quad camera setup: Price, specs
Realme 7i launched with 64-megapixel quad camera setup: Price, full specifications

The Realme 7i price is set at RP 30,99,000, which is around Rs 15,270 n India. The company is yet to confirm the India launch of the new Realme phone.

  • Updated: September 17, 2020 12:32 PM IST
The Realme 7i has been launched in Indonesia. The key highlights of the device are a high refresh rate display, Snapdragon 600 series SoC, a big battery, and more. It will be available for purchase in two color options, including Aurora Green and Light Blue. The Realme 7i price is set at RP 30,99,000, which is around Rs 15,270 in India. The company is yet to confirm the India launch of the new Realme phone. It is worth noting that the brand recently launched its Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more

Realme 7i: Specifications, features

The newly launched Realme 7i is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. The device has a punch-hole display design, and the cut-out houses the selfie camera. Similar to the recently launched Realme 7, the new one also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display. Its rear is home to a rectangle-shaped camera module. The company has added a fingerprint reader at the rear panel. Also Read - Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart today; check price, features and specifications

The device is powered by the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with a 2.0GHz clock speed. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel lens, which helps capture macro shots. One will also find a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Realme C17 with 90Hz display to launch on September 21

For capturing selfies, the phone boasts a 16-megapixel front camera. The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is found in most Realme phones. It comes with support for 18W quick charging through its USB-C port. Comparatively, the standard Realme 7 is equipped with 30W fast charging technology. The new Realme phone supports triple-card slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and has a headphone jack as well.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2020 12:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 17, 2020 12:32 PM IST

