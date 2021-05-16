Realme 7i now getting Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 in India

Realme has started rolling the Realme UI 2.0 update based on Android update to its last year’s budget smartphone, the Realme 7i in India. With the update, the smartphone will get hold of new features and improvements. Also Read - Realme 8 5G now the cheapest 5G phone in India, gets a new 4GB RAM/64GB storage model

The stable update, version RMX2103_11_C.05 is 801MB in size and will be available to download in a staged manner. Read on to know about this.

Realme 7i getting Android 11

The Realme 7i Android 11 update is rolling out gradually, meaning it will reach some users and then all the users in India.

The update will provide users with new features such as the immersive mode for better gaming, the Cloud Sync feature to sync photos/videos in a private folder, improved photo editing, optimised night charging, added camera features, the Sleep Capsule feature to schedule downtime and the Sound Amplifier for better audio output.

Additionally, the Android 11 update includes improved system features, better personalisations, a new System Cloner, more powerful SOS functions, the ability to share personal hotspot via QR code, enhanced HeyTap Cloud, and more.

You can discover more features as part of the changelog from over here.

Realme 7i features, specs, price

To recall, the Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

On the camera front, it gets four rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel B&W lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. To recall, the phone was launched with Android 10. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM support, and more.

The Realme 7i is priced at Rs 11,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 12,999 (4GB/128GB). It comes in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue colour options.