The Realme 7i will officially launch in Indonesia on September 17. The company has confirmed this news via its Facebook account. The brand not only has plans to launch the Realme 7i phone, but also the Realme 7 device. The latter was just recently launched in India with a price label of Rs 14,999. Ahead of the launch, the specs of the alleged new phone has surfaced online. Read on to find out everything about the Realme 7i handset. Also Read - IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, wireless headphones with ANC, and more

The Realme 7 and Realme 7i launch event will take place on September 17 at 1:07pm WIB, which is 11:37AM in India. You can watch the launch event too as it will be livestreamed via the brand’s social media channels. For this, you can also visit the company’s YouTube channel and the official website. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more

Realme 7i specifications (expected)

An Instagram user has leaked a photo of a presentation, which reveals the specs of the phone. As per the leak, the upcoming Realme 7i could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, clocked at 2.0GHz. This chipset is based on 11nm process. Realme is expected to offer the handset with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is said to offer a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11: Price, specifications

As for the photography, the device comes with a quad rear camera setup. It could include a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the Realme 7i might have a 16-megapixel camera on the front. This camera is housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the top of the display. The new phone is said to launch with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge. The cited source suggests that the smartphone will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.