Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662

Realme is gearing up for the launch of two new smartphones under the Realme 7 series in Indonesia on September 17, which is planned to be held online. The Realme 7i is the highlight compared to the standard model as it is a brand new smartphone that hasn’t been released in any country. If you recall, the Realme debuted in standard variant in India last week with the Realme 7 Pro. Also Read - Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

Awaiting its debut, the Realme 7i leaks started appearing online. Previously, Indonesia’s e-commerce website, Lazada, had published a page with several images that revealed the overall design of the 7i. Now, we have new information about this smartphone thanks to its appearance on Geekbench. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Realme 7i to be powered by Snapdragon 662

Based on the Geekbench listing, the Realme 7i smartphone, which has the model number RMX2103, will have 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 operating system and is reportedly powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. In fact, the popular benchmark platform doesn’t directly say the name of the processor. But it has the “bengal” codename as the name for a motherboard that has a 1.80GHz base frequency. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Apart from the Snapdragon 662 SoC, “stunned” is also associated with the Snapdragon 460 chipset. But a tipster who has a Twitter account @smartvenkat95 said that the Realme 7i would be powered by Snapdragon 662, and this matches the previous leak. This is also reinforced by the score obtained, where the 7i managed to score 1516 on the single-core test and 5420 for the multi-core. Compare this with the Snapdragon 460, which scored 245 and 1174 on Geekbench in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Leaked Realme 7i Specifications

Geekbench didn’t reveal much about the Realme 7i’s specs. However, previous teasers revealed that the phone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate support. While some of the renders show the punch hole design for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is placed in the top left corner. There’s also a quad-camera setup on the back in a rectangular camera module.

There is also a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, which is large enough to keep the Realme 7i running continuously. In addition, the successor to the Realme 6i will also be equipped with support for 18 Watt fast charging technology.

