comscore Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench, confirms Snapdragon 662 chipset
News

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench, confirms Snapdragon 662 chipset

News

Realme 7i has been spotted on Geekbench flexing its muscles. The Realme 7i is expected to come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset.

  • Published: September 11, 2020 5:25 PM IST
Realme 7 (3)

Representational Image

Realme is gearing up for the launch of two new smartphones under the Realme 7 series in Indonesia on September 17, which is planned to be held online. The Realme 7i is the highlight compared to the standard model as it is a brand new smartphone that hasn’t been released in any country. If you recall, the Realme debuted in standard variant in India last week with the Realme 7 Pro. Also Read - Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

Awaiting its debut, the Realme 7i leaks started appearing online. Previously, Indonesia’s e-commerce website, Lazada, had published a page with several images that revealed the overall design of the 7i. Now, we have new information about this smartphone thanks to its appearance on Geekbench. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7i to be powered by Snapdragon 662

Based on the Geekbench listing, the Realme 7i smartphone, which has the model number RMX2103, will have 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 operating system and is reportedly powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. In fact, the popular benchmark platform doesn’t directly say the name of the processor. But it has the “bengal” codename as the name for a motherboard that has a 1.80GHz base frequency. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

Apart from the Snapdragon 662 SoC, “stunned” is also associated with the Snapdragon 460 chipset. But a tipster who has a Twitter account @smartvenkat95 said that the Realme 7i would be powered by Snapdragon 662, and this matches the previous leak. This is also reinforced by the score obtained, where the 7i managed to score 1516 on the single-core test and 5420 for the multi-core. Compare this with the Snapdragon 460, which scored 245 and 1174 on Geekbench in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Leaked Realme 7i Specifications

Geekbench didn’t reveal much about the Realme 7i’s specs. However, previous teasers revealed that the phone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate support. While some of the renders show the punch hole design for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is placed in the top left corner. There’s also a quad-camera setup on the back in a rectangular camera module.

Realme 7i official launch set for September 17: Check expected specifications and other details

Also Read

Realme 7i official launch set for September 17: Check expected specifications and other details

There is also a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, which is large enough to keep the Realme 7i running continuously. In addition, the successor to the Realme 6i will also be equipped with support for 18 Watt fast charging technology.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 11, 2020 5:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 7

Realme 7

14999

Android v10 (Q)
Helio G95 Gaming Processor
64MP Primary Camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, Macro lens, B&W Portrait Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662
News
Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-bookings open in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-bookings open in India

LG Wing with rotating dual-screens set to launch on October 5

News

LG Wing with rotating dual-screens set to launch on October 5

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air set to launch soon in India under Rs 9,000

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air set to launch soon in India under Rs 9,000

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro

News

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-bookings open in India

LG Wing with rotating dual-screens set to launch on October 5

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air set to launch soon in India under Rs 9,000

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662

News

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662
Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

News

Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset
Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon; check details
Realme C15 all set to go on sale on Flipkart today

News

Realme C15 all set to go on sale on Flipkart today
Realme Electric Toothbrush, Tote Bag 2 and Adventurer luggage sale

News

Realme Electric Toothbrush, Tote Bag 2 and Adventurer luggage sale

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V20 SE स्मार्टफोन 24 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे खास स्पेक्स

Honor 30i ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ बजट रेंज में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A51 और Galaxy A71 की कीमत दो हजार रुपये तक हुई कम

Google ने 17 खतरनाक ऐप्स को किया रिमूव, आप भी स्मार्टफोन से तुरंत करें डिलीट

Microsoft Surface Solo का कॉन्सेप्ट रेंडर आया सामने, देखिए कैसा है डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

News

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662
News
Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-bookings open in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-bookings open in India
LG Wing with rotating dual-screens set to launch on October 5

News

LG Wing with rotating dual-screens set to launch on October 5
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air set to launch soon in India under Rs 9,000

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air set to launch soon in India under Rs 9,000
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro

News

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with ANC launched to rival AirPods Pro

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers