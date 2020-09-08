Realme 7i specifications leaked ahead of Sep 17 launch

Last week, Realme launched the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro series of phones in India. However, another device’s announcement in this lineup of devices was still missing: the Realme 7i. This is expected to be the cheapest model among the three. Now, the Chinese firm has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 7 and the new Realme 7i smartphone in Indonesia this September. Also Read - Realme 7i official launch set for September 17: Check expected specifications and other details

Realme 7i to be presented on September 17

The presentation of the new Realme 7i will take place on September 17 in Indonesia. It is likely that the Realme 7, which was made official in India, will also launch in Indonesia that day. The company has been publishing some advertising posters for the Realme 7i. These revealed some information about its design and key specifications. Moreover, the Instagram account Gadgetfight.id has shared an image of a leaked promotional material for the 7i. The image has revealed the entire specifications list of the device. Also Read - Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which mass-market midrange phone is the one to go for?

Leaked Specifications

The Realme 7i will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Like the Realme 7, the Realme 7i supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The leaked image also reveals that the phone will be available in two colors: green and light blue. Its rear will be home to a rectangle-shaped camera module and a fingerprint reader. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

The device will be powered by the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with a 2.0GHz clock speed. The SoC will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the phone will offer internal storage of 128 GB. The rear camera setup will consist of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel lens that could be an ultra-wide, and a pair of 2-megapixel lenses that could be a macro sensor and a depth sensor. For capturing selfies, the phone boasts a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 7i will pack a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. It will also come with support for 18W charging through its USB-C port. In comparison, the standard Realme 7 is equipped with 30W fast charging technology. Currently, there is no information on its price. However, it is expected to be an affordable device for the mid-range.

