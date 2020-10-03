comscore Realme 7i, Special Edition Realme 7 Pro to launch on October 7
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro
News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

The Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC.

  • Published: October 3, 2020 6:04 PM IST
ezgif-4-a361ead3fee9

Realme launched its 7-series of smartphones in India last month, in September. Now, the company is expanding the lineup by making the Realme 7i smartphone available in India. Realme is all set to host a launch event on October 7, where alongside the 7i, it is also expected to announce several smart accessories, including the Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless Pro earphones with ANC. Also Read - OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked; Check details

The company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, has officially teased the device on his Twitter account. It is worth noting that the Realme 7i smartphone has already been unveiled last month in Indonesia. Realme will also launch a Sun-Kissed Leather edition of the Realme 7 Pro at the October 7 event. Also Read - Realme 7 and Narzo 20 gets new update for camera, screen improvements

Realme 7i specifications, features

The 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 220ppi. The screen also features a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla glass protection. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and 8GB RAM. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and comes with a dedicated microSD card. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds Air Pro to launch on October 7

Watch: Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Talking about camera optics, the Realme 7i features a quad-camera setup at the back with a primary 64-megapixel sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera in the phone’s punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi dual-band support, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is available in two color options, namely Aurora Green and Polar Blue.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 3, 2020 6:04 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

5

19999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens
Realme 7i

Realme 7i
realme UI Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor
64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP B&W + 2MP Macro

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon
News
Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon
Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions

News

Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen support might launch in 2021

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen support might launch in 2021

Most Popular

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

HP Envy 15 (2020) review: Power and style go hand-in-hand

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen support might launch in 2021

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues

News

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 new update fixes camera and screen issues
Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro to launch on Oct 7

News

Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro to launch on Oct 7
Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 7 to go on sale today at 12PM
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

आग, पानी, धूल-मिट्टी कहीं भी इस्तेमाल करें यह स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

iPhone 12 सीरीज की कीमत हुई लीक, Rs 47 हजार से शुरू होगी कीमत!

Gionee F11VE फोन गूगल प्ले कंसोल पर UNISOC SC9863A, HD+ डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

Amazon vs Flipkart: फेस्टिव सीजन सेल में OnePlus, Realme, Samsung समेत कई ब्रांड्स पर मिलेंगे खास ऑफर्स

Vu ने लॉन्च की वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग सॉल्यूशन Meeting by Vu, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon
News
Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon
Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

News

Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro
Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11
Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions

News

Netflix 4K will only work on these Apple MacBook, iMac and Mac Pro versions
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen support might launch in 2021

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen support might launch in 2021

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers