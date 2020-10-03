Realme launched its 7-series of smartphones in India last month, in September. Now, the company is expanding the lineup by making the Realme 7i smartphone available in India. Realme is all set to host a launch event on October 7, where alongside the 7i, it is also expected to announce several smart accessories, including the Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless Pro earphones with ANC. Also Read - OnePlus 8T dimensions and camera information leaked; Check details

The company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, has officially teased the device on his Twitter account. It is worth noting that the Realme 7i smartphone has already been unveiled last month in Indonesia. Realme will also launch a Sun-Kissed Leather edition of the Realme 7 Pro at the October 7 event. Also Read - Realme 7 and Narzo 20 gets new update for camera, screen improvements

Realme 7i specifications, features

The 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 220ppi. The screen also features a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla glass protection. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and 8GB RAM. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and comes with a dedicated microSD card. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds Air Pro to launch on October 7

Talking about camera optics, the Realme 7i features a quad-camera setup at the back with a primary 64-megapixel sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera in the phone’s punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi dual-band support, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is available in two color options, namely Aurora Green and Polar Blue.

