comscore Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream
News

Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream

News

Check out all you need to know about the Realme 7i and how to watch its livestream ahead of its launch today.

  • Published: October 7, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Realme 7i

The Realme 7i will launch in India today, October 7. The launch will take place via a live stream and the phone itself will be a part of the Realme 7 series, that the brand recently debuted in India. The new Realme 7i, is, however, not an entirely new device, already being launched in certain markets like Indonesia. We hence have a fair idea of the phone’s specifications. However, the Indian pricing and availability will be announced today. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, full specifications

Additionally, Realme will also be launching a bunch of new products. These include the Realme SLED TV, electronic toothbrush, a smart camera, and a soundbar along with yet another power bank. The launch of the Realme 7i will take place at 12:30 pm today. The phone’s launch can be watched through a virtual event that will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. You can watch the stream on the brand’s YouTube Channel here. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7i expected specifications

The Realme 7i sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display. It has an 82.3 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz screen refresh rate with 20:9 aspect ratio. Ths smartphone runs on the Android 10 OS with Realme UI custom skin on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 8GB of RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is also an option to expand the storage via a microSD card. Also Read - Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

As for photography, the Realme 7i sports a quad-camera setup at the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle that has 119˚ FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.1 lens. It is available in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options.

Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

Also Read

Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back for security purposes.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 7, 2020 11:37 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 7i

Realme 7i
realme UI Based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor
64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP B&W + 2MP Macro

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream
News
Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

Realme Narzo 20A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 20A flash sale today at 12PM

Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13

News

Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13

Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review: Now it monitors wellness too

Motorola Razr 5G first impressions: Polished and ready for the world

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

Realme Narzo 20A flash sale today at 12PM

Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13

Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream

News

Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers
Realme Narzo 20A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 20A flash sale today at 12PM
Realme Narzo 10 sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10 sale today at 12PM
Realme to announce a new Smart Cam 360 soon

News

Realme to announce a new Smart Cam 360 soon

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime स्मार्टफोन हुआ टीज, जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च

Airtel के 40Mbps और 100Mbps ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान में किया बदलाव, बायर्स को मिलेगा Amazon Prime का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Event: इस दिन लॉन्च होगा नया iPhone 12 सीरीज, जानें क्या होगा खास?

Realme 7i स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Mi Smart Band 5 की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream
News
Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers
Realme Narzo 20A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 20A flash sale today at 12PM
Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13

News

Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13
Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers