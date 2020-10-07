Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream

The Realme 7i will launch in India today, October 7. The launch will take place via a live stream and the phone itself will be a part of the Realme 7 series, that the brand recently debuted in India. The new Realme 7i, is, however, not an entirely new device, already being launched in certain markets like Indonesia. We hence have a fair idea of the phone’s specifications. However, the Indian pricing and availability will be announced today. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, full specifications

Additionally, Realme will also be launching a bunch of new products. These include the Realme SLED TV, electronic toothbrush, a smart camera, and a soundbar along with yet another power bank. The launch of the Realme 7i will take place at 12:30 pm today. The phone’s launch can be watched through a virtual event that will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels. You can watch the stream on the brand’s YouTube Channel here. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7i expected specifications

The Realme 7i sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display. It has an 82.3 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz screen refresh rate with 20:9 aspect ratio. Ths smartphone runs on the Android 10 OS with Realme UI custom skin on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and up to 8GB of RAM + 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is also an option to expand the storage via a microSD card. Also Read - Realme 7i India launch expected soon, hints support page

As for photography, the Realme 7i sports a quad-camera setup at the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle that has 119˚ FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.1 lens. It is available in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options.

The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back for security purposes.

