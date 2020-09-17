The Realme 7i will be launched today in Indonesia, and the launch event will take place at 11:30PM IST today. If you want to watch the Realme 7i launch event, then you can visit the brand’s Indonedia YouTube channel. The device will be launched alongside the Realme 7 phone, which recently made its debut in India. We have embedded the live stream link below, so you can watch the event here too. Also Read - Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart today; check price, features and specifications

The latest Realme phone is expected to offer a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. At the moment, it is unknown whether the company also has plans to launch the Realme 7i in India too.

Realme 7i: Expected specifications, features

The Realme 7i will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Like the Realme 7, the Realme 7i supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The leaked image also reveals that the phone will be available in two colors: green and light blue. Its rear will be home to a rectangle-shaped camera module and a fingerprint reader.

The device could be powered by the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with a 2.0GHz clock speed. The SoC will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the phone will offer internal storage of 128 GB. The rear camera setup will consist of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel lens that could be an ultra-wide, and a pair of 2-megapixel lenses that could be a macro sensor and a depth sensor. For capturing selfies, the phone boasts a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 7i will pack a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. It will also come with support for 18W charging through its USB-C port. In comparison, the standard Realme 7 is equipped with 30W fast charging technology. Currently, there is no information on its price. However, it is expected to be an affordable device for the mid-range.