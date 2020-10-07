Realme just launched the Realme 7i in India. The latest smartphone is a toned-down version of the Realme 7 and 7 Pro phones in the series. Its highlights include a rear quad-camera setup, a high refresh rate display, a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, and more. The phone is available in two configurations and will feature two color options – Fusion Green and Fusion Blue. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream

Realme 7i Specifications

The Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by Android 10 with Realme UI on top. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM. Internal storage is UFS 2.1 and you get 64GB or 128GB based on the variant you buy.

In terms of camera, you get a 64-megapixel main camera on the back of the Realme 7i. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is an f/2.1, 16-megapixel sensor in a punch-hole setup on the top-left corner of the screen.

Other specifications of the phone include a microSD card slot, 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi support, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. A 3.5mm headphone port is also present. The major sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor are present. You even get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Pricing and availability

The Realme 7i is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64gB storage. The higher-end 4GB/128GB variant will be available for Rs 12,999. There are two color options, namely the Fusion Blue and Fusion Green options. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart starting October 16. It will also be available on the Realme website and in offline stores.

