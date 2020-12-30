comscore Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensity 720 could be in works
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensity 720 could be in works, spotted on Geekbench
News

Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensity 720 could be in works, spotted on Geekbench

Mobiles

Realme could soon the successor to the Realme 7, allegedly called the Realme 8, which is expected to come with upgraded specs and features

realme 7 new

Realme 7

Realme is soon expected to introduce the Realme 8, acting as a successor to the Realme 7 launched in September 2020. Rumors and speculations have started building around the phone as it has recently been spotted on Geekbench, giving us an inkling that it might launch soon. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro: Price in India, availability

Realme 8 to launch soon

A Realme smartphone with the model number, ‘RMX3092,’ has recently been spotted on Geekbench by tipster Mukul Sharma and Abhishek Yadav. It is believed that the phone is the upcoming Realme 8 and the Geekbench listing hints at some of the specs it might get. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro goes on sale: Should this be your next smartwatch?

As per the listing, the Realme 8 is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and come with up to 8GB of RAM. It is most likely to run Android 10, which is surprising since Android 11 has been released and at least the new phones should come with the new operating system. Also Read - Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked

It is most likely to get 65W fast charging support. The listing also throws light on a single-core of 2,874 and a multi-core score of 8,088.

In addition to this, a smartphone with the same model number also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website telling us that the phone will also make its entry in India. However, there are chances that it could be the Realme 8 Pro for the Indian market.

More details regarding the rumored Realme 8 are still unavailable. Given Realme’s history, the Realme 8 could get multiple variants, much like the Realme 7 series with an aim to cater to most of the users in India.

To recall, the company launched the Realme 7 series comprising the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in September this year. Eventually, the Realme 7i was also launched. The Realme 7 gets a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 90Hz display, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The Realme 7 Pro, on the other hand, gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, a Super AMOLED screen, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Realme  7i comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 90Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 7i start at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 30, 2020 2:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 30, 2020 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed
News
Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed
Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details

News

Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details

Google Glass-like device at Otago University can help treat memory problems

Wearables

Google Glass-like device at Otago University can help treat memory problems

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut in India: See new price

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut in India: See new price

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed

Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details

Google Glass-like device at Otago University can help treat memory problems

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021

Google testing new 'Short videos' feature

How to file your Income Tax Return online

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

PUBG Mobile: These countries unbanned PUBG after imposing ban, will India do the same?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

With Xiaomi Mi 11 now out, should you still get the Mi 10T Pro?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details

News

Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details
Realme Watch S Pro first sale today

News

Realme Watch S Pro first sale today
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Jio-Mediatek का गेमिंग टूर्नामेंट, मिलेगा 12.5 लाख रुपये का इनाम

Samsung Galaxy M01 और Galaxy M01s हो गए सस्ते, जानें इन बजट स्मार्टफोन्स की नई कीमत

Samsung Galaxy F12 स्मार्टफोन 13MP क्वाड कैमरा और 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

रियलमी फ्लैगशिप स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ लॉन्च करेगा Realme Koi, 125W फास्ट चार्ज करेगा सपोर्ट

Vivo Y20 (2021) Price: वीवो लाया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला बजट स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed
News
Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed
Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details

News

Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details
Google Glass-like device at Otago University can help treat memory problems

Wearables

Google Glass-like device at Otago University can help treat memory problems
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021
Google testing new 'Short videos' feature

Apps

Google testing new 'Short videos' feature

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers