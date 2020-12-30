Realme is soon expected to introduce the Realme 8, acting as a successor to the Realme 7 launched in September 2020. Rumors and speculations have started building around the phone as it has recently been spotted on Geekbench, giving us an inkling that it might launch soon. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro: Price in India, availability

Realme 8 to launch soon

A Realme smartphone with the model number, 'RMX3092,' has recently been spotted on Geekbench by tipster Mukul Sharma and Abhishek Yadav. It is believed that the phone is the upcoming Realme 8 and the Geekbench listing hints at some of the specs it might get.

As per the listing, the Realme 8 is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and come with up to 8GB of RAM. It is most likely to run Android 10, which is surprising since Android 11 has been released and at least the new phones should come with the new operating system.

It is most likely to get 65W fast charging support. The listing also throws light on a single-core of 2,874 and a multi-core score of 8,088.

Given the processor, this is unlikely to belong to the X60 series and is most likely to belong to the Realme 8 series, thereby hinting at the arrival of 5G in the Realme number series.#Realme https://t.co/cK3Ii79zNl — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 29, 2020

In addition to this, a smartphone with the same model number also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website telling us that the phone will also make its entry in India. However, there are chances that it could be the Realme 8 Pro for the Indian market.

More details regarding the rumored Realme 8 are still unavailable. Given Realme’s history, the Realme 8 could get multiple variants, much like the Realme 7 series with an aim to cater to most of the users in India.

To recall, the company launched the Realme 7 series comprising the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in September this year. Eventually, the Realme 7i was also launched. The Realme 7 gets a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 90Hz display, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The Realme 7 Pro, on the other hand, gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, a Super AMOLED screen, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Realme 7i comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 90Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 7i start at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 11,999, respectively.