Realme 8 with 108MP camera arriving soon in India, company teases

Realme seems to be on a launch spree as the company is soon to launch the Realme 8 series in India. The arrival of the Realme 7 successor has been teased by the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth, giving us a feeling that the new Realme phones are going to launch in India pretty soon. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 at Rs 11,999: A look at its competition in the budget smartphone segment

The new announcement comes after Realme, just a day ago, launched for us the budget Narzo 30 series, which is specified at the ‘Gen Z.’ Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme 8 series in India. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G first impressions: Affordable 5G phone with high-refresh rate display

Realme 8 India launch to take place soon

Sheth took to Twitter and teased the launch of the Realme 8 phones. While the post doesn’t clearly say about the Realme 8, the ‘#InfiniteLeapWith8’ is an indication of the successor to the Realme 7 series. Also Read - In Photos: A closer look at the budget Realme Narzo 30A

The tweet also mentions the trending concept of a 108-megapixel camera. This means that the new Realme smartphones with come with one, thus, becoming the company’s first with the camera configuration. With this, the Realme 8 will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10/Mi 10T series, the Mi 11, and even the high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

A great breakthrough ahead! Do you guys know what 108 stands for?

Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow.#InfiniteLeapWith8 #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/fD8B3WFHOd — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2021

It is further suggested that Realme will reveal more details on the upcoming Realme 8 phones, which could be a possible launch date or more confirmed specs and features.

In addition to this, we also have a leaked image of popular actor Salman Khan (also the Realme brand ambassador), who has been spotted with a never-seen-before Realme phone. This could be the Realme 8 Pro.

As per the leaked image, the phone is seen touting a gradient-finished back panel with a square-shaped camera module, something new for the company. The camera setup could most likely house quad cameras.

While other details regarding the forthcoming Realme 8 series remain unknown, there could be two phones: the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. The devices are likely to get MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, high refresh rates, support for 65W fast charging, and more features. There could also be a Realme 8i, much like the Realme 7i, which will act as a toned-down variant of the base model.

Since we just have rumours at the time of writing, it’s best to wait until tomorrow to get more details on the Realme 8. So, stay tuned to this space for further updates.