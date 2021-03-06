Realme 8 Pro could get 65W fast charging for its 4500mAh battery

The Realme 8 Pro will take on the recently announced Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, as is evident from its teased features. A 108-megapixel main camera has already been confirmed and so has the design. Now, based on a couple of FCC certification documents, the Realme 8 Pro could get the best bits from the Narzo series when it comes to the battery and its charging system. Also Read - Realme GT Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC tipped to launch soon

A recent FCC certification document of a Realme RMX3081 device, which is expected to be the 4G variant of the Realme 8 Pro. The listing reveals the presence of a 4500mAh battery powering this Realme device. For charging, there is a 65W solution baked into the phone. This is the same charging tech that Narzo 30 Pro features. The Realme 7 Pro from last year only features a 30W charging solution. Also Read - Smartwatches see surge in demand in 2020, earwear becomes top category

Realme 8 Pro battery upgrades hinted

Along with the battery details, the listing also confirms the device running on Android 11 underneath a Realme UI 2.0 skin. Sadly, the FCC listing does not reveal the chipset of choice. Rumours have, however, hinted at Realme relying on the old Snapdragon 730G chipset. Compared to the Snapdragon 720G on the Realme 7 Pro, the Snapdragon 730G is a slight upgrade. It doesn’t support 5G though. Also Read - Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC and 5,000mAh battery announced

Realme used the Snapdragon 730G on the Realme X2 back in 2019 and it seems weird for the company to reuse the 2-years-old chip on its 2021 midrange phone. Realme is said to be working on a 5G variant and it remains to be seen whether it chooses a Mediatek Dimensity 800U or a Snapdragon 750G chip.

The only confirmed bit of information on the Realme 8 Pro is its main camera. There will be a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor doing the duty as its main camera. This is the same camera sensor that Xiaomi uses on its Mi 10i and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. This is a step-up from the 64-megapixel camera sensor used on the Realme 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 30 Pro.

The Realme 8 Pro is said to focus on camera performance instead of processing power. Given that Realme has struggled with the camera performance in the past, it remains to be seen how the company tunes its first 108-megapixel camera smartphone.