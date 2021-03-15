Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro pre-order begins in India: How to pre-book the Redmi Note 10 rival

Realme is in no mood to stop anytime soon. The company has already released a number of devices this year. Weeks after releasing the new Narzo series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Realme 8 series in India. The smartphone series is set to launch in the country on March 24. Just a few days ahead of the launch event, the company has announced the Realme Infinity Sale, which will allow customers to pre-book the Realme 8 or the Realme 8 Pro. Also Read - Realme's 108MP camera smartphone confirmed to debut on March 24

The Realme 8 series pre-order will begin at 12 PM from today, March 15 and will be live until March 22. It is probably because of this, that the brand has already revealed some of the key details including the design of the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. The pre-orders will begin on Flipkart and Realme.com. Also Read - Realme 8 series with in-display fingerprint sensor could launch in India on March 25

How to pre-book the Realme 8 series

The Chinese smartphone has announced that consumers will be able to pre-book both Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro by making an advanced payment of Rs 1,080. Realme has also highlighted that consumers who pre-book either of the phones will receive “exciting gifts” during the pre-booking process. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G 5G and more

To pre-order the Realme 8 or Realme 8 Pro, you will need to log in to Realme.com and then tap on the Realme 8 series banner. They will then be redirected to a page with the “Infinity Sale: Live Now” displayed. After clicking on the Infinity Sale, buyers will need to pay Rs 1,080 to pre-book a unit.

The company has revealed that, customers will need to come back on March 25, a day after the launch, to pay the balance amount between 12 noon to 23:59 hours. However, if buyers decide to not go ahead with the purchase once the official prices are out, they will have the option to cancel it and request for refund. Once the pre-order is canceled, the Rs 1,080 deposit will be refunded.

Realme 8 series specifications

A lot has been revealed about the Realme 8 series smartphones ahead of the launch event. The brand has confirmed the Realme 8 Pro with a 108-megapixel quad-camera system and 50W fast charging support. It has been revealed that the Realme 8 will feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera system and a Super AMOLED display. The phones will sport a corner punch-hole camera, a square-shaped rear camera module, and the ‘Dare to Leap’ branding at the back.

As far as leaks and rumours are concerned, the Realme 8 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, while the Realme 8 Pro will use Snapdragon 732G SoC. Leaks suggest that both the Realme 8 series phones will come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.