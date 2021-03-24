Realme, after a number of leaks and teasers, has finally launched the Realme 8 series in India, as well as, in Europe. The series, consisting of the Realme 8 and the 8 Pro are successors to the Realme 7 series and primarily put a focus on the cameras. Also Read - Realme GT Neo launching in India soon, suggest BIS listing, IMEI Database

This stands true for the Realme 8 Pro, which has hopped onto the "108MP camera" bandwagon, also a first for the company. Here's a look at both the Realme smartphones.

Realme 8 Pro features, specs, price

The Realme 8 Pro has the main highlight in the form of the 108-megapixel quad rear cameras. There is a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. All the four camera sensors are placed in a square camera module in the top left corner, along with an LED flash and the "108MP camera" branding. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

The smartphone comes with various camera features such as Tilt-shift mode for time-lapse videos at 10x playback time, Portrait mode, macro mode, Super Nightscape, Starry mode, Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, and more.

The phone gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED AOD display, which is another highlight of the smartphone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart Charge and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additionally, the Realme 8 Pro comes with an Ultra-fast in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, Hi-Res audio, and more. It comes in Infinite Blue and Infinite Black colours.

The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB). It will be up for grabs via Flipkart on March 25 as part of the first sale.

Realme 8 features, specs, price

Realme 8 is the younger sibling of the Realme 8 Pro, which comes with slightly toned-down specs. The similarities, however, are the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The camera department is changed. There is a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. The 16-megapixel front camera and the camera features are similar to those seen on the 8 Pro.

Another distinction is the bigger 5,000mAh battery with 30W DartCharge. There are also different RAM/Storage options: 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB and a different MediaTek Helio G95 SoC for a focus on gaming. The phone also comes with a Copper Liquid cooling system for better heat cooling efficiency. The smartphone comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. There will be a limited edition of the device, Illuminating Yellow, which will launch soon.

The Realme 8 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 (4GB/128GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB/128GB), and Rs 16,999 (8GB/128GB). It will be available to buy via Flipkart as part of the first sale on March 25 at 12 noon.

Realme Smart Scale, Realme Smart Bulb launched too!

Realme has also announced AIoT products too: the Realme Smart Scale and the Smart Bulb, along with the Realme 8 series.

The Smart Scale can measure 16 health measurements and is claimed to have 360-day battery life. It is compatible with the Realme Link app for people to monitor and analyse their weights via smartphones. The Realme Smart Scale comes in White and Blue colours. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available to buy, starting March 30 via Flipkart.

The Smart Bulb comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support, the Realme Link app, and has a lifespan of 13 years. It is priced at Rs 799 (9W variant) and Rs 999 (12w variant) and will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting March 30.