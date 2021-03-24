comscore Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro launched in India: Price, features, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro officially launched in India: See price, features and more
News

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro officially launched in India: See price, features and more

Mobiles

Realme has launched the Realme 8 series, consisting of the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro in India, as well as, in Europe. Here's a look at the details regarding the phones.

realme 8 pro

Realme 8 Pro

Realme, after a number of leaks and teasers, has finally launched the Realme 8 series in India, as well as, in Europe. The series, consisting of the Realme 8 and the 8 Pro are successors to the Realme 7 series and primarily put a focus on the cameras. Also Read - Realme GT Neo launching in India soon, suggest BIS listing, IMEI Database

This stands true for the Realme 8 Pro, which has hopped onto the “108MP camera” bandwagon, also a first for the company.  Here’s a look at both the Realme smartphones. Also Read - Realme 8 series to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

Realme 8 Pro features, specs, price

The Realme 8 Pro has the main highlight in the form of the 108-megapixel quad rear cameras. There is a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. All the four camera sensors are placed in a square camera module in the top left corner, along with an LED flash and the “108MP camera” branding. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. Also Read - Smartphones launching this week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

The smartphone comes with various camera features such as Tilt-shift mode for time-lapse videos at 10x playback time, Portrait mode, macro mode, Super Nightscape, Starry mode, Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, and more.

The phone gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED AOD display, which is another highlight of the smartphone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart Charge and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additionally, the Realme 8 Pro comes with an Ultra-fast in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, Hi-Res audio, and more. It comes in Infinite Blue and Infinite Black colours.

The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB). It will be up for grabs via Flipkart on March 25 as part of the first sale.

Realme 8 features, specs, price

Realme 8 is the younger sibling of the Realme 8 Pro, which comes with slightly toned-down specs. The similarities, however, are the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

realme 8

The camera department is changed. There is a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. The 16-megapixel front camera and the camera features are similar to those seen on the 8 Pro.

Another distinction is the bigger 5,000mAh battery with 30W DartCharge. There are also different RAM/Storage options: 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB and a different MediaTek Helio G95 SoC for a focus on gaming. The phone also comes with a Copper Liquid cooling system for better heat cooling efficiency. The smartphone comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. There will be a limited edition of the device, Illuminating Yellow, which will launch soon.

The Realme 8 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 (4GB/128GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB/128GB), and Rs 16,999 (8GB/128GB). It will be available to buy via Flipkart as part of the first sale on March 25 at 12 noon.

Realme Smart Scale, Realme Smart Bulb launched too!

Realme has also announced AIoT products too: the Realme Smart Scale and the Smart Bulb, along with the Realme 8 series.

realme smart scale, smart bulb

Realme Smart Scale (Left), Realme Smart Bulb (Right)

The Smart Scale can measure 16 health measurements and is claimed to have 360-day battery life. It is compatible with the Realme Link app for people to monitor and analyse their weights via smartphones. The Realme Smart Scale comes in White and Blue colours. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available to buy, starting March 30 via Flipkart.

The Smart Bulb comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support, the Realme Link app, and has a lifespan of 13 years. It is priced at Rs 799 (9W variant) and Rs 999 (12w variant) and will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting March 30.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2021 8:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

CCI orders probe into WhastApp's new privacy policy
News
CCI orders probe into WhastApp's new privacy policy
Flipkart Big Saving Days deals on 65-inch TVs

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Saving Days deals on 65-inch TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days deals on 65-inch TVs: Samsung The Frame, Motorola ZX, Vu Premium, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Saving Days deals on 65-inch TVs: Samsung The Frame, Motorola ZX, Vu Premium, and more

Facebook F8 Refresh developer conference date revealed

News

Facebook F8 Refresh developer conference date revealed

Beware! This WhatsApp message claiming to offer free Amazon gifts is a scam

Apps

Beware! This WhatsApp message claiming to offer free Amazon gifts is a scam

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched globally, India launch to take place soon

Wearables

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched globally, India launch to take place soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro now official in India: All you need to know

CCI orders probe into WhastApp's new privacy policy

Facebook F8 Refresh developer conference date revealed

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched globally, India launch to take place soon

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon launched in India: Details here

Galaxy A72 first impressions: Is this Samsung phone worth Rs 35,000?

Moto G100 with SD 870: Could Motorola beat Poco F3 at its own game?

Top 5 WhatsApp features to launch in 2021

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more

A look at top 5 Chrome Extensions for good discounts on online shopping

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro now official in India: All you need to know

News

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro now official in India: All you need to know
Realme GT Neo is soon to make its entry in India: Expected price and more

News

Realme GT Neo is soon to make its entry in India: Expected price and more
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 8, 8 Pro हुए लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरे और 5000mAh तक बैटरी समेत मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

Realme X7 5G Review in Hindi: डिजाइन और परफॉर्मेंस अच्छी, पर कैमरे में नहीं दम

Jio hotstar prepaid plans: जियो के धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान, डेटा और फ्री कॉलिंग के साथ मिलता है खास फायदा

Mi 11 Lite की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्च से पहले हुए लीक, कुछ ऐसा होगा शाओमी का यह फोन

Samsung Galaxy F52 सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर लिस्ट, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5G सपोर्ट

Latest Videos

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

News

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro now official in India: All you need to know
News
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro now official in India: All you need to know
CCI orders probe into WhastApp's new privacy policy

News

CCI orders probe into WhastApp's new privacy policy
Facebook F8 Refresh developer conference date revealed

News

Facebook F8 Refresh developer conference date revealed
Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched globally, India launch to take place soon

Wearables

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched globally, India launch to take place soon
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon launched in India: Details here

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon launched in India: Details here

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Best Sellers