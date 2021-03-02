Realme 8 Pro confirmed to get 108MP cameras and more features

Realme is soon expected to launch the Realme 8 series, for which we have started seeing details every now and then. The most latest information has been given out by the company itself, confirming the various camera features (including a 108-megapixel main camera) for the smartphones. Also Read - Realme's 108MP camera event: Realme 8 series launch date could be announced?

The details were announced at the company's Camera Innovation event, which took place virtually today. Here's what all camera features the Realme 8 series will get.

Realme 8 Pro will get 108MP camera

It is revealed that the Realme 8 Pro, which will an elder member of the series, will get a 108-megapixel main camera with Samsung's HM2 sensor that was launched last year. With this, the Realme 8 Pro is touted to produce vivid, detailed, and well-balanced photos.

This will be the first time for the company to launch a smartphone with 108-megapixel cameras, thus, jumping onto the now-trending bandwagon.

Apart from the presence of the 108-megapixel primary camera, the Realme 8 Pro will support the new In-sensor Zoom technology, which is expected to deliver enhanced zoomed images. The tech will produce 12-megapixel images, cropped out of the 108-megapixel one and will combine 8 such photos, add a clarity enhancement algorithm, thus, making them better and clearer.

There also will be a new Starry mode, which now includes the time-lapse functionality. With the incorporation of a time-lapse video algorithm, the feature will be able to generate images of the sky at ‘480 times faster speed.’

There will also be a tilt-shift feature on the Realme 8 Pro for tilt-shift photos, 10x faster tilt-shift time-lapse, making the Realme 8 Pro the world’s first smartphone to come with the functionality.

Additionally, there will be support for new Portrait modes such as Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Color Portrait, and AI Color Portrait.

Realme 8 series expected features, specs

While not much is known about the Realme 8 series, the devices are likely to come with a gradient back panel with a square-shaped camera module. The phones could come with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 65W fast charging, camera improvements, and much more.

But, we neither have a launch date nor confirmation on many of the Realme 8 series’ features. Hence, you will have to wait until we get more information on this. So, stay tuned.