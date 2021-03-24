Realme 8 series to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

Realme is gearing up to introduce its new Realme 8 series with a 108MP camera in India today. The event will kick off at 7:30 PM wherein the Chinese brand will showcase its two smartphones from the Realme 8 lineup- Realme 8, and Realme 8 Pro. Both devices are already up for pre-order on Realme’s official India website and Flipkart. Here are all the details on how to watch the Realme 8 series India launch event livestream online, expected price, and specifications. Also Read - Smartphones launching this week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

Realme 8 series India launch: How to watch livestream online?

As mentioned earlier, Realme 8 series debut in India has been scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Interested viewers can watch the event on Realme's YouTube channel, and Facebook as well. We have embedded the livestream link below.

Realme 8 series: Price in India (Expected)

There isn’t any concrete detail about the new Realme 8 series India pricing, however, reports speculate that the base variant Realme 8 could come under Rs 15,000 price bracket. As for the Realme 8 Pro, it is expected to fall under Rs 20,000. The pre-order for both the devices will continue till March 22, while the sale will go live on March 25.

Realme 8 series (Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro): Specifications

As it goes by the Pro moniker, the Realme 8 Pro will bag the high-end specs from a large sensor to better internal hardware. Realme has already teased a few aspects of the upcoming smartphone, for instance, a 108-megapixel primary camera that will have 9-in-1 pixel binning. The device will feature an in-sensor zoom technology as well. As for the rest of the specs, the Realme 8 Pro is tipped to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 4,500mAh with 50W fast charging support.

As for the vanilla Realme 8, the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth had earlier shared an image of the device’s retail box which showed the following aspects- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 64-megapixel primary sensor, 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support. Both devices are confirmed to Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.