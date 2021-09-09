comscore Realme 8i launched in India with price starting at Rs 13,999: Check specs, sale date, and more
Realme 8i launched in India with price starting at Rs 13,999: Check specs, sale date, and more

Realme 8i has been launched in India alongside Realme 8s and Realme Pad via a virtual launch event. For the affordable price tag, the Realme 8i offers a powerful set of specifications including virtual RAM support for 5GB. Check specs, price in india, features and more.

Image: Realme

Realme 8i has been launched in India alongside the Realme 8s, and the most awaited Realme tablet dubbed the Realme Pad. The Realme 8i comes in two variants including the base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and the top-end version with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. Interestingly, the 6GB RAM model comes with support for virtual RAM of 5GB. Notably, the 4GB RAM model doesn’t come with support for virtual RAM. Also Read - Realme Pad with a starting price of Rs 13,999 launched in India: Look at top specs, variants, more

This isn’t the first that a Realme smartphone is offering virtual RAM support. Virtual RAM basically users the phone’s internal storage as makeshift RAM and increases the total amount of RAM the smartphone. For the Realme 8i, the company offers 5GB Virtual RAM on 6GB + 128GB model. So, consumers get 6GB original RAM along with 5GB virtual RAM, which totals to 11GB RAM. This in most cases can improve the overall performance of the smartphone. Also Read - Realme 8s 5G with 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC launched: Price in India, offers, and more

Some of the other key highlights of the Realme 8i include MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 120hz screen refresh rate support, a massive battery capacity, 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, and three card slots. Also Read - Deal of the Day September 9: Realme X7 Max selling with flat discount of Rs 6,000, grab it for 20,999

Realme 8i price in India, availability

Realme 8i starts at a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The top-end model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and virtual RAM support comes at a price of Rs 14,999. The phone will be available in two colour options including space black and space purple. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Realme 8i smartphone from realme.com and Flipkart starting September 14.

Realme 8i specifications

The Realme 8i offers a powerful set of specifications for the affordable price tag. With this newly launched Realme smartphone, the Chinese tech giant surely aims to take on the likes of competition devices such as the Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M32, among others.

The smartphone comes packed with a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120hz screen refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 Color Space and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Realme 8i is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandable RAM.

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme 8i includes a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system consisting of a B&W lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes packed with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Some of the other specifications of the Realme 8i include a three card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB), side mounted fingerprint sensor, Realme UI 2.0, a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging out-of-the-box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 9, 2021 1:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2021 1:51 PM IST

