Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G, and Realme Pad will mark their debut in India today. The new Realme phones will join the Realme 8 series. The company will showcase its first tablet at the virtual-only event. It’s not just smartphones, and tablet, Realme will also be launching two Bluetooth speakers- Cobble, and Pocket alongside. Here’s how to watch the virtual event online, expected price, specs, and more. Also Read - September 2021 guide: Best battery phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad India launch event: How to watch live stream

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad will be introduced at a virtual event today. The event will commence at 12:30 PM IST. Interested viewers can catch the live event details via Realme’s Facebook and YouTube channels. We have embedded the livestream link below for easy access. Also Read - Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, Pad, Cobble and Pocket launch on September 9: Key details revealed

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad price in India (expected)

Realme 8i is tipped to carry a global price of EUR 199 (around Rs 17,300) for the 4GB/64GB storage variant and EUR 219 (around Rs 19,100) for the 4GB/128GB storage version. The phone is expected to have similar pricing in India.

As for the Realme 8s, it is rumoured to launch at a starting price of Rs 15,990. Meanwhile, the Realme Pad Android tablet could cost Rs 19,999 for the 4G+WiFi variant.

The two Bluetooth speakers, Realme Cobble, and Pocket were introduced in the Malaysian market for a price of MYR 99 (around Rs 1,800) and MYR 97 (around Rs 1,700), respectively.

Realme 8i specifications, features (expected)

Realme 8i is confirmed to feature a punch-hole 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G96 mobile platform, up to 6GB RAM, and have Realme’s Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that will provide 5GB of additional memory via internal storage.

The phone is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel triple rear camera, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support.

Realme 8s specifications, features (expected)

The Realme 8s is confirmed to be the first device to ship with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 13GB of Dynamic RAM Expansion. Rumours suggest that the phone will get a 90Hz display and 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The phone could likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W Dart Charge solution.

Realme Pad specifications, features (expected)

Realme Pad, the company’s first tablet will flaunt a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000×1,200 pixels) display. The Android tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It will have two 8-megapixel cameras- one on the rear side, the other on the front. The device will pack a 7,100mAh battery that will support 18W fast charge.