Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, Pad, Cobble and Pocket launch on September 9: Key details revealed

Realme will launch its Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, and Realme Pad on September 9 in India, the company announced last week. Then over the weekend, the company announced that it will also be launching two Bluetooth portable speakers, namely Cobble and Pocket. Now, it has confirmed the colour options that will be made available for the Realme 8s 5G. Apart from this, the company has confirmed that the Realme 8s 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and will feature up to 8GB of RAM. It has also detailed some features of the Realme 8i. Also Read - Five unique smartphones that you can buy in India in September 2021

Realme Techlife via a tweet announced that Cobble and Pocket portable Bluetooth speakers will launch alongside the Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i and Realme Pad on September 9. Both the speakers were first unveiled in May. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 2 launch confirmed; 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped

It has set up a new microsite for the Realme 8s 5G where it has confirmed that the device will be made available in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colour options. It has also stated that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. It will also come with the Dynamic RAM Expansion feature.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker

Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker will sport a 5W Dynamic Bass Boost driver. It comes with an IPX5 water resistance rating and a 1,500mAh battery, which can provide a total playback time of up to 9 hours. The speaker will come with an 88ms super-low latency mode, dubbed Gaming Mode. It will come with a luminous lanyard. The device was first launched in Malaysia back in May, priced at Ringgit 99 (approximately Rs 1,800).

Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker

Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker will come with a 3W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver and comes with up to 6 hours of battery life. The speaker comes with an IPX5 rating and features Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The speaker was launched in Malaysia back in May at Ringgit 97 (approximately Rs 1,400).