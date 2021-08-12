Realme 8s could launch in India with MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 810 5G chipset

Realme just confirmed to launch a smartphone with newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It is likely that the smartphone that the brand is talking about is the Realme 8s, which has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few weeks or so. It is said that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch the Realme 8s later this month. The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has announced the launch of a new smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Realme’s latest announcement comes right after MediaTek revealed Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 920 chipsets earlier on Wednesday. Also Read - 5 budget phones coming to India soon: Realme 8s, Nokia C30, JioPhone Next, more

While Sheth announced a Realme smartphone with Dimensity 810 SoC, he didn’t reveal the name of the device. As per a report coming from 91Mobiles, this Dimensity 810 SoC powered smartphone is said to be the Realme 8s. The said smartphone has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few weeks or so. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 25,000: Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, etc

MediaTek says that the Dimensity 810 is a mid-range 5G chipset and succeeds the Dimensity 800, which has been there for quite some time now. The chip maker claims that the Dimensity 810 is equipped with Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2.4GHz and comes with a fully integrated 5G modem. Some of the key highlights of the Dimensity 810 are support of up to 120Hz displays and 64MP cameras. Also Read - Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 chips announced with notable performance upgrades

Do you want #realme to be the first to bring MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor in the world? https://t.co/RVcrsnzvE5 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 11, 2021

Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming Realme 8s could release by the end of August. The launch date remains unknown for now but we do expect the company to reveal the date soon.

Realme 8s specifications (expected)

Some of the recent leaks have revealed few specification details of the upcoming Realme 8s budget 5G smartphone. The phone is expected to come packed with a 6.5-inch display and offers 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The smartphone is said to come coupled with up to 8GB RAM and possible an additional 5GB of virtual RAM, seen on some of the recently release Vivo phones. The upcoming Realme budget 5G smartphone is said to be offered with up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme 8s will come packed with a 64-megapixel primary camera since the Dimensity 810 supports it. On the front, the phone could get a 16-megapixel image sensor. Some of the other specifications of the upcoming Realme 8s include a 5,000mAh battery, support for 33W fast charging, a Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.