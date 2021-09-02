Realme is expected to expand its Realme 8 series for a while now. The known contenders: the Realme 8s and 8i have been appearing in leaks and official teasers for a while and now we have details on when these phones are finally launching in India. Also Read - Realme 8s teaser page on Flipkart indicates imminent launch in India

The company has finally revealed the launch date, which is September 9. Both devices will make their entry via an online event that will start at 12:30 pm and can be watched live via Realme's YouTube channel and even Facebook.

Realme 8s, 8i launching in India soon

Both these Realme smartphones are expected to be a combination of attractive design, MediaTek chips, fast charging capabilities, and more. Another interesting tech, which will make it to the phones is Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE). The ability to expand RAM has been present on a few Realme phones and the upcoming devices will get it too. Also Read - Realme 8s could launch in India with MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 810 5G chipset

The Realme 8s will come with 5G support and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, becoming the world’s first to get one. Other details on the device remain unknown. However, past leaks suggest that the Realme 8s will come with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, up to 8GB of RAM (5GB of expandable RAM too), and 256GB of storage.

It is expected to get 64-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera. We can expect a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, and more. It is most likely to fall under Rs 20,000.

As for the Realme 8i, it will be a 4G phone with a MediaTek Helio G96 chip. Again, taking the title of the world’s first smartphone to come with it. It is confirmed to come with a 120Hz display, which might span 6.59-inches. The devices could get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, there could be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 5,000mAh battery with fast charging is expected too. The device is also likely to be a sub-Rs 20,000 one.

Realme is also expected to launch its first tablet, the Realme Pad alongside.