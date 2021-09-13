Realme 8s launched in India alongside the Realme 8i last week. The newly announced smartphone is all set to go on sale in India for the very first time today. The smartphone will be up for grabs on Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12noon. Interested buyers will also be able to purchase the Realme 8s smartphone from offline stores across the country. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Realme 8i, 8s, Samsung Galaxy Wide5, Infinix Hot 10i, more

Realme 8s comes in two variants. The base model packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 17,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage comes at a price of Rs 19,999. The phone will be up for grabs in two vibrant colours including Universe Blue and Universe Purple.

As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering Rs 1,500 flat discount to buyers shopping with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards or on Easy EMI transactions. The company is also offering Rs 1500 discount to customer shopping using ICICI Bank credit cards or on credit EMI transactions.

Realme 8s specifications

Realme 8s offers a powerful set of specifications at such an affordable price tag. It comes packed with 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and 90hz screen refresh rate.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There’s microSD card support as well, with which the storage can be expanded up to 1TB. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme 8s includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the Realme 8s 5G includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme 8s 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart Charge fast charging support in the box. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.