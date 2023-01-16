comscore Realme 9 5G is now eligible for Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update
Realme 9 now supports Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta in India

Realme 9 5G users can now install the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta update on their devices.

Realme 9 Android 13

Realme 9 is now eligible for the latest Android 13 update in India. However, this will be the beta update, for which, users have to apply. On top of Android 13, it has Realme UI 4.0 skin. Also Read - Amazon Prime Lite subscription expected to launch in India soon

The Realme 9 was launched back in early 2022 with a 90Hz AMOLED display, 108MP cameras, and a big battery. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

Realme 9 early access program begins: How to apply and get Android 13 beta

Realme 9 users in India can now apply for the early access program of Android 13. The Android 13 update for the smartphone will be themed with Realme UI 4.0. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest flip/fold you can buy right now

In order to apply for the update, make sure you are on any of the following firmware versions – RMX3521_11.A.29, RMX3521_11.A.31.

Once you are on any of the aforesaid firmware versions, head to Settings, tap on Software Update, and tap on the three dots in the top right corner. Then, tap on the Trial version, followed by opening the Early Access document and applying for it.

Realme will then check your application and approve you as a beta tester. Soon after that, you will get the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta update.

Before you update, make sure you take a backup of your device as it will be a beta update so it may have some bugs.

The Realme UI 4.0 update paired with Android 13 brings quite a lot of features. It brings card-style UI, several AOD features, and Advanced Encryption Standard (SES).

Quick recap of Realme 9 specifications

The Realme 9 was launched last year with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It has a 108MP triple camera system on the back and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 8:29 PM IST
