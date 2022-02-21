comscore Realme 9 Pro+ to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specs, pricing, sale offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 9 Pro+ to go on first sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com: Specs, pricing, sale offers
News

Realme 9 Pro+ to go on first sale today on Flipkart and Realme.com: Specs, pricing, sale offers

News

Realme 9 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

realme 9 pro plus-

Realme 9 Pro+

Realme launched its Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ in India last week. The highlights of the two phones include 5G chipsets, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup. For the unversed, Realme 9 Pro+ is the first smartphone in Europe and second in the Indian market to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Today, Realme 9 Pro+ will go on its first sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme website. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ to arrive in Free Fire Edition soon

Realme 9 Pro+ price, availability, sale offers

Realme 9 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB. The 8GB/128GB costs Rs 26,999 and 8GB/256GB comes for a price of Rs 28,999. The smartphone will be available in Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards. In addition to that, customers will also get Rs 1,000 off on prepaid offers. However, this offer is valid for today only. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

Realme 9 Pro+ sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with up 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The phone flaunts a sleek profile and Light Shift rear panel that changes colour under direct sunlight. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the camera front, the phone houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, a 16-megapixel sensor rests upfront. As for backup, it gets a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

The smartphone runs Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 custom skin. For security, the Realme 9 Pro+ offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the vanilla model gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options on the phones include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 10:48 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro
Android 11
Snapdragon 695 5G
64MP
Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9 Pro+
Android 11
MediaTek Dimensity 920
50MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme 9 Pro+ to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specs, pricing, sale offers
News
Realme 9 Pro+ to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specs, pricing, sale offers
Blackberry s 5G phone is dead

Mobiles

Blackberry s 5G phone is dead

Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to launch in India on February 24: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to launch in India on February 24: Check specifications, price, features

Apple might launch four new Macs with M2 chip in 2022

News

Apple might launch four new Macs with M2 chip in 2022

BSNL s 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day

Telecom

BSNL s 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme 9 Pro+ to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specs, pricing, sale offers

Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to launch in India on February 24: Check specifications, price, features

Apple might launch four new Macs with M2 chip in 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might come with 8GB RAM

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro+ to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specs, pricing, sale offers

News

Realme 9 Pro+ to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specs, pricing, sale offers
Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed
Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect
Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far
Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Features

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

हिंदी समाचार

वनप्लस के स्मार्ट टीवी Y1S की पहली सेल आज, मिलेंगे खास ऑफर्स

Vivo V23e 5G आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कहां देख पाएंगे लॉन्चिंग इवेंट

Redmi Note 11S की भारत में पहली सेल आज, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन और ऑफर्स डिटेल

Free Fire MAX OB33 अपडेट, एडवांस सर्वर कब होगा ओपन? जानें हर डिटेल

Airtel और BSNL ने Jio को दी मात, दिसंबर में जोड़े ज्यादा यूजर्स

Latest Videos

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Realme 9 Pro+ to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specs, pricing, sale offers
News
Realme 9 Pro+ to go on sale today at 12 pm: Specs, pricing, sale offers
Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to launch in India on February 24: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 confirmed to launch in India on February 24: Check specifications, price, features
Apple might launch four new Macs with M2 chip in 2022

News

Apple might launch four new Macs with M2 chip in 2022
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might come with 8GB RAM

News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might come with 8GB RAM
Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here s what to expect

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers