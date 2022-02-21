Realme launched its Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ in India last week. The highlights of the two phones include 5G chipsets, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup. For the unversed, Realme 9 Pro+ is the first smartphone in Europe and second in the Indian market to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Today, Realme 9 Pro+ will go on its first sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme website. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ to arrive in Free Fire Edition soon

Realme 9 Pro+ price, availability, sale offers

Realme 9 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB. The 8GB/128GB costs Rs 26,999 and 8GB/256GB comes for a price of Rs 28,999. The smartphone will be available in Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, and Aurora Green colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards. In addition to that, customers will also get Rs 1,000 off on prepaid offers. However, this offer is valid for today only. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

Realme 9 Pro+ sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with up 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The phone flaunts a sleek profile and Light Shift rear panel that changes colour under direct sunlight. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the camera front, the phone houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, a 16-megapixel sensor rests upfront. As for backup, it gets a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

The smartphone runs Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 custom skin. For security, the Realme 9 Pro+ offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the vanilla model gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options on the phones include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC support.