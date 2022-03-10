Realme 9 series 5G to launch in India today: Here s everything we know about it so far

Realme recently launched the Realme 9 Pro 5G and the Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G smartphones in India. Today, the company is all set to add two more smartphones to the Realme 9 series. The company has already confirmed that it will launch the Realme 9 and a special edition smartphone dubbed as the Realme 9 SE in India. Just the ‘Pro’ variants in the series, both the phones will come with 5G connectivity. They will also offer support for fast charging technology and higher screen refresh rates among other things. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro likely to launch in India later this month

How to watch Realme 9 series 5G to launch event online

The Realme 9 5G series launch event will begin at 12:30 PM today. You can get the live updates from the event via Realme's official Twitter handle. Alternatively, you can watch the event live on the company's official YouTube page. We at BGR India will also be covering the event, so stay tuned for all the updates.

What to expect from the Realme 9 series launch event

Ahead of the launch event, Realme has revealed several key details pertaining to the upcoming Realme 9 5G and the Realme 9 SE 5G smartphones. The company has already revealed that the two phones will come with a 144Hz display and feature the company’ Fluid Light design. They will be 8.5mm thin and will come with a six-layer UV grain process.

In addition to this, Realme has revealed that the Realme 9 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, while the Realme 9 SE 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The company has also teased that the two phones will sport a 48MP camera at the back and that they will also come with the company’s AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0.

Separately, reports tip the two phones to come with a 6.6-inch display along with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging technology.

In addition to the two smartphones, Realme will also be launching a new smartwatch dubbed as the Realme TechLife Watch S100 with a 1.69-inch touchscreen display, SpO2 sensor and a 12-day battery life, and a pair of earbuds dubbed as the Realme TechLife Buds N100 with magnetic heads and Bluetooth v5.2 support at its event today.