Realme will soon add two new smartphones to its Realme 8 series and amidst this, it is prepping up for the successors too. The company has now confirmed that the Realme 9 series will launch soon and more details will be revealed on September 9.

This is when the Realme 8s, the Realme 8i, and the company's first tablet: the Realme Pad will make their official entry in India.

Realme 9 series coming soon

The information comes from Francis Wong, who is CMO of Realme India and Europe. It is revealed that a "big announcement" will be made at the September 9 event. We can expect the company to reveal the launch timeline and some more details on the same.

As you all know, #realme launches two generations of Number & Pro every year (one for H1, another for H2). Ppl are now asking abt realme 9 series, we have a big announcement to make on the upcoming launch 8s & 8i event on 9th Sep. So book your calendar and watch it live. pic.twitter.com/m8V8lgRntW — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) September 2, 2021

The Realme series is expected to consist of primarily the vanilla Realme 9 and the Realme 9 Pro. But, there are chances that it might launch a Realme 9A and even a Realme 9 Prime much like the Redmi Prime phones.

Details regarding the Realme 9 series aren’t available yet. However, we expect the phones to come with an attractive design, intriguing premium specs and features and fall in the budget price range. Much like the recent Realme phones, the 9 series could also come with DRE (Dynamic RAM Expansion) tech.

Realme is also expected to launch a Realme Note 9 series, which will again be inspired by Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series. There are high chances that the company might also talk about this at the upcoming event.

Meanwhile, the Realme 8s and the Realme 8i are all set to enter India. While the 8s will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, the 8i will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. Both devices are expected to come with virtual RAM, a high refresh rate, fast charging, and more. They are likely to fall under Rs 20,000. The Realme Pad, with a sleek and lightweight design, will also launch alongside.