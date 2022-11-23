Realme 9i 5G is now eligible for the Android 13 Open beta program. Those who apply for the program will receive the Android 13 update earlier than others for testing. The Open Beta program is currently out only for Indian models. Let’s see how to apply. Also Read - Google rolls out Material You toggle to Docs, Sheets, Slides

Realme 9i 5G Android 13 Open Beta: How to apply

Realme on its community page has revealed that the Realme 9i 5G now supports the Android 13 Open Beta program. Those with the device can apply for the program and receive the Android 13 beta update early. Also Read - Android 13 based ColorOS 13 arrives on more Oppo smartphones: Check list here

If you are interested, you can apply for the update by following the steps below. However, before updating make sure you are on the firmware version RMX3612_11.C.03. If not, you can manually download the update from here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G OxygenOS 13 Open Beta registrations begin in India

Step 1: Open Settings on your Realme 9i 5G.

Step 2: Head to the Software Update.

Step 3: Tap on the Settings icon in the upper right corner.

Step 4: Tap on Trial version.

Step 5: Tap on Open Beta.

Step 6: Now, click on Apply Now and fill in all the information.

Once your application passes the review, you will get the latest update of Android 13 for testing.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Realme 9i 5G was launched in August this year in India. It sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and the screen has Panda Glass protection.

It has a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 4cm macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. It has an 8MP camera on the front for selfies. The device is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with Mali-G57 GPU. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It was launched with Android 12 out of the box.

Now that it will receive the beta update, a stable is expected to reach early next year.