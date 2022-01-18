Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here’s what you can buy it

Realme 9i has been launched in India with a triple rear camera system, a 90Hz screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and several other top-notch specifications. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base model and goes to Rs 15,999. Also Read - Realme 9i review: Should this be your choice of smartphone under Rs 15,000?

The Realme 9i comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes in blue and black. Both the versions will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com on January 25.

The company has announced an early sale on January 22nd at 12 PM but the units are expected to be limited in this sale.

Realme 9i specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme 9i Indian version is similar to that of the global variant. The specifications and all other details are the same. It comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:1:9 aspect ratio, and a hole-punch for the front sensor.

In terms of camera specifications, the Realme 9i comes packed with a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 sensor with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 image sensor.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU, up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 of internal storage. The device comes with expandable storage support of up to 1TB via microSD card.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 11 OS based on Realme UI 2.0 custom skin out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include — 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.